Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA FOOTBALL

5-star Salpointe DE Elijah Rushing commits to Arizona

Jul 6, 2023, 2:38 PM

Head coach Jedd Fisch of the Arizona Wildcats reacts on the sidelines during the Arizona Spring gam...

Head coach Jedd Fisch of the Arizona Wildcats reacts on the sidelines during the Arizona Spring game at Arizona Stadium on April 24, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Five-star defensive end and local product Elijah Rushing announced his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday.

Rushing chose Arizona over Pac-12 foe and finalist Oregon. Tennessee and Notre Dame were two other programs linked to Rushing during his recruitment.

The 6-foot-6, 251-pound Rushing hails from Tucson, where he attended Salpointe Catholic High School. He is the top-ranked recruit out of Arizona and is ranked 27th nationally, per the 247 Sports composite. He held an official visit with the Wildcats this past June.

“You can go to a bunch of amazing places but it all comes down to the support of your family, academics and what you see for yourself in the future,” Rushing told the 247 Sports broadcast before announcing his decision.

It marks a big win for head coach Jedd Fisch and Co., who remained dedicated in landing Rushing ever since the in-person visits for 2024 prospects were allowed.

RELATED STORIES

“For Arizona, they have pitched that Elijah has the opportunity to be at home, stay at home and be the kingpin,” Salpointe head coach Eric Rogers told The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman. “He has the chance to be the guy, to be on every billboard in this town. Everybody in this town already knows him, so for his face to be all over this town, they stressed that.

“They also talked about the NIL and the packages and the players and businesses in this town who want to support a local Tucson kid. Being a business owner in this town, I’d love to support a local player who has grown up in this town. If I’m giving money to the kid, I sure would like it to be the guy from my town. That is a strong message.”

Rushing already has a familiar face among the Wildcats’ ranks in his brother and defensive back Cruz Rushing.

Salpointe Catholic teammate and defensive lineman Keona Wilhite also committed to Arizona in the 2024 class. He is a three-star prospect.

Arizona Football

Arizona Wildcats v. Arizona State Sun Devils...

Arizona Sports

Robbins on realignment: ‘(Arizona, ASU) don’t have to do same thing’

University of Arizona president Bobby Robbins' comments come with the Pac-12 conference still without a new media rights deal.

28 days ago

Pac-12 Tournament...

Associated Press

Robbins: Pac-12 realignment talk premature without hard TV deal numbers

Bobby Robbins says until the Pac-12 has hard numbers on a future media rights deal, any talk about schools leaving the league is premature.

29 days ago

Jedd Fisch, Arizona Wildcats head football coach...

Arizona Sports

2023 Pac-12 football schedule: Wildcats release early season start times

The Arizona Wildcats open their 2023 Pac-12 conference schedule by visiting the Stanford Cardinal. Arizona opens the year by hosting NAU.

1 month ago

Jacob Cowing...

Arizona Sports

Early 2023 college bowl game projection: Wildcats reach Sun Bowl

College football rosters have churned this offseason, and with spring ball over with, it's on to projecting the regular season.

2 months ago

Arizona Wildcats Jayden de Laura...

Arizona Sports

Arizona QB Jayden de Laura remains on team after settling sexual assault case in civil court

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura will remain on the football team after settling a sexual assault case in civil court.

2 months ago

Jayden de Laura...

Arizona Sports

Arizona QB Jayden de Laura settles sexual assault case in civil court

Arizona Wildcats QB Jayden de Laura and his high school teammate, Kamoi Latu, settled a lawsuit over a sexual assault case.

2 months ago

5-star Salpointe DE Elijah Rushing commits to Arizona