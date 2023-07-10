Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs’ Zac Gallen named National League starter for 2023 All-Star Game

Jul 10, 2023, 11:11 AM | Updated: 11:13 am

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws during the first inning of a baseball game ...

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher Zac Gallen on Monday was named the starting pitcher for the National League in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

Gallen becomes the third D-backs pitcher in franchise history to start in the game, joining Randy Johnson (2000, 2001) and Curt Schilling (2002). He is Arizona’s first starting pitcher to make the team since Zack Greinke in 2019.

Gallen’s chances of starting rose due to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw battling injury and the pitching schedules of both Atlanta Braves standouts Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder not lining up with the game.

RELATED STORIES

Heading into the break, Gallen has posted a 3.04 ERA, 2.77 FIP, 1.05 WHIP and 125 strikeouts to 23 walks in 118.1 innings across 19 games.

The D-backs’ ace is tied atop the NL in wins with an 11-3 record, is third in innings pitched, first in WHIP, fifth in strikeouts, sixth in ERA and 10th in opponent batting average.

Not only has Gallen been one of the best statistical pitchers in the NL. He ranks in the 93rd percentile in walk percentage, in the 77th percentile in chase rate and in the 73rd percentile in whiff rate.

According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Gallen has the best odds to win the NL Cy Young award at +250, with Kershaw and Strider in second at +350.

Gallen finished fifth in Cy Young voting last season when Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara took home the honor.

He will be joined in the All-Star contest by teammate and fellow National League starter Corbin Carroll when he takes the mound in Seattle. Additionally, both Geraldo Perdomo and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. were given the opportunity to represent Arizona.

First pitch will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday and Gallen will get the bottom of the first frame as the NL is playing visitor to the American League.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Caden Grice, Diamondbacks, MLB Draft...

Kevin Zimmerman

Hazen: D-backs keep drafting athletes — without the Shohei Ohtani expectations

The Arizona Diamondbacks have targeted dynamic athletes for the last several drafts, but they aren't thinking of the next Shohei Ohtani.

14 hours ago

Mike Hazen, Arizona Diamondbacks GM...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks 2023 MLB Draft tracker: List of picks

Here's a list of which players the Arizona Diamondbacks picked in the 2023 MLB Draft, beginning with Stanford's Tommy Troy.

14 hours ago

Caden Grice...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks draft Clemson 2-way player Caden Grice with No. 64 pick

The Arizona Diamondbacks took two-way player Caden Grice with the No. 64 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft on Sunday night. 

2 days ago

Gino Groover...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks take INF Gino Groover with 2nd-round pick

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected NC State infielder Gino Groover with the No. 48 pick in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

2 days ago

Tommy Troy...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks select Stanford INF Tommy Troy with No. 12 overall pick

With the No. 12 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, the Arizona Diamondbacks selected shortstop Tommy Troy out of Stanford. 

14 hours ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

D-backs struggle with runners on in loss to Pirates, enter All-Star break

The Arizona Diamondbacks head to the All-Star break at 52-39 after dropping Sunday's series finale to the Pirates.

2 days ago

D-backs’ Zac Gallen named National League starter for 2023 All-Star Game