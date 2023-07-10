Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher Zac Gallen on Monday was named the starting pitcher for the National League in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

Gallen becomes the third D-backs pitcher in franchise history to start in the game, joining Randy Johnson (2000, 2001) and Curt Schilling (2002). He is Arizona’s first starting pitcher to make the team since Zack Greinke in 2019.

Gallen’s chances of starting rose due to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw battling injury and the pitching schedules of both Atlanta Braves standouts Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder not lining up with the game.

Heading into the break, Gallen has posted a 3.04 ERA, 2.77 FIP, 1.05 WHIP and 125 strikeouts to 23 walks in 118.1 innings across 19 games.

The D-backs’ ace is tied atop the NL in wins with an 11-3 record, is third in innings pitched, first in WHIP, fifth in strikeouts, sixth in ERA and 10th in opponent batting average.

Not only has Gallen been one of the best statistical pitchers in the NL. He ranks in the 93rd percentile in walk percentage, in the 77th percentile in chase rate and in the 73rd percentile in whiff rate.

According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Gallen has the best odds to win the NL Cy Young award at +250, with Kershaw and Strider in second at +350.

Gallen finished fifth in Cy Young voting last season when Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara took home the honor.

He will be joined in the All-Star contest by teammate and fellow National League starter Corbin Carroll when he takes the mound in Seattle. Additionally, both Geraldo Perdomo and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. were given the opportunity to represent Arizona.

First pitch will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday and Gallen will get the bottom of the first frame as the NL is playing visitor to the American League.