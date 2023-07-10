Marco Wilson has no regrets from throwing shoe vs. LSU

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Before his days in the desert, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson was well known for his time as a Florida Gator.

But of his playing days down south, one play — or lapse in judgment — sticks out more than others.

With a chance at punching a ticket to the College Football Playoffs in 2020, all the Gators needed to do was find a way to take home a win over LSU in a tie ballgame with less than two minutes to play.

After forcing a fourth down, they appeared to be that much closer to achieving the feat. That was until Wilson, who helped make the tackle on third down, was seen launching an opposing player’s shoe.

A 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty ensued, giving the Tigers a new set of downs to a drive they would end up cashing in on for the win.

But while it was far from the ending Wilson would have liked, the cornerback has no regrets.

In fact, he’d do it again if he could.

“One-hundred percent,” Wilson said on the Footballville Podcast. “I probably would throw it further.”

As the podcast hosts point out, that might have helped him avoid detection from an official, who saw the shoe land right in front of him.

Losing the way they did was undoubtedly a tough look. But as they say, “everything happens for a reason.”

Since the show-throwing incident, Wilson not only got drafted by the Cardinals, he has been a key piece to the defense since his arrival in 2021.

In 28 games played, Wilson has started in 26.

He’s registered 106 tackles, three interceptions, 14 passes defensed and three forced fumbles in that span.

