Marco Wilson has no regrets from throwing shoe vs. LSU

Jul 10, 2023, 2:32 PM | Updated: 3:05 pm

Marco Wilson practices...

Arizona Cardinals CB Marco Wilson (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Before his days in the desert, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson was well known for his time as a Florida Gator.

But of his playing days down south, one play — or lapse in judgment — sticks out more than others.

With a chance at punching a ticket to the College Football Playoffs in 2020, all the Gators needed to do was find a way to take home a win over LSU in a tie ballgame with less than two minutes to play.

After forcing a fourth down, they appeared to be that much closer to achieving the feat. That was until Wilson, who helped make the tackle on third down, was seen launching an opposing player’s shoe.

A 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty ensued, giving the Tigers a new set of downs to a drive they would end up cashing in on for the win.

But while it was far from the ending Wilson would have liked, the cornerback has no regrets.

In fact, he’d do it again if he could.

“One-hundred percent,” Wilson said on the Footballville Podcast. “I probably would throw it further.”

As the podcast hosts point out, that might have helped him avoid detection from an official, who saw the shoe land right in front of him.

Losing the way they did was undoubtedly a tough look. But as they say, “everything happens for a reason.”

Since the show-throwing incident, Wilson not only got drafted by the Cardinals, he has been a key piece to the defense since his arrival in 2021.

In 28 games played, Wilson has started in 26.

He’s registered 106 tackles, three interceptions, 14 passes defensed and three forced fumbles in that span.

Zaven Collins at minicamp Kei'Trel Clark at minicamp Kyler McMichael at minicamp Cam Thomas at minicamp Myjai Sanders at minicamp Jesse Luketa at minicamp Eric Banks at minicamp Carlos Watkins at minicamp Dante Stills at minicamp L.J. Collier at minicamp Arizona Cardinals rookie CB Kei'Trel Clark looks on during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Members of the Arizona Cardinals prepare for minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports Arizona Cardinals special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Jeff Rodgers talks with a fellow coach during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier and Dante Stills chat during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Carlos Watkins adjusts his helmet during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier runs through drills during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Dante Stills chats with L.J. Collier during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals outside linebackers coach Robert Rodriguez works with Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray looks on during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier runs through drills during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

