Diamondbacks to host weekend of games free for kids

The Arizona Diamondbacks will allow kids to attend games free of charge during their home series against the Seattle Mariners from July 28-30.

Fans can get up to two free kids’ tickets with the purchase of one paid adult ticket. The child must be 15 years old or younger in order to qualify.

Saturday will be Star Wars Night at Chase Field, while the Sunday contest will be mascot Baxter the Bobcat’s birthday.

The first 15,000 fans for Stars Wars night will receive a Tatooine Haboob Globe.

The free childrens’ tickets will be valid for Dugout Reserve, Club Reserve, Baseline Box, Baseline Reserve, MVP Box, Bleachers, Infield Reserve and Baseline View sections. When purchasing at the box office, the kids must be present.

To purchase tickets, visit the D-backs website.

Diamondbacks Kids Free Weekend dates include:

Friday, July 28 — 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, July 29 — 5:10 p.m. (Star Wars Night)

Sunday, July 30 — 1:10 p.m. (Baxter’s Birthday)