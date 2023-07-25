Bronny James, the incoming USC Trojans freshman and son of NBA star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday but is in stable condition as of Tuesday morning, the James family said in a statement released to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and as first reported by TMZ.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the statement read. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny James is a four-star prospect and the 27th-ranked member of the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.

He made the McDonald’s All-American game this past year.

According to TMZ, James was with the Trojans Monday when an emergency call was made from the Galen Center, where the team plays its home games.

