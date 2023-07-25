Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Incoming USC freshman Bronny James stable after suffering cardiac arrest

Jul 25, 2023, 8:00 AM

Bronny James and LeBron James at the McDonald's All-American game...

Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Bronny James, the incoming USC Trojans freshman and son of NBA star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday but is in stable condition as of Tuesday morning, the James family said in a statement released to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and as first reported by TMZ.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the statement read. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

RELATED STORIES

Bronny James is a four-star prospect and the 27th-ranked member of the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.

He made the McDonald’s All-American game this past year.

According to TMZ, James was with the Trojans Monday when an emergency call was made from the Galen Center, where the team plays its home games.

Arizona State Basketball

Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils speaks to the media before the opening roun...

Arizona Sports

ASU men’s hoops challenged again by NIL, transfer portal rules

Look no further than Tempe when it comes to the volatility of a collegiate sports program with the new NIL rules and the transfer portal.

6 days ago

Pac-12 logo...

Arizona Sports

Report: Pac-12 conference garnering new interest in search for TV deal

The Pac-12 is seeing new powers enter the conversation when it comes to securing a new TV deal, per The Athletic's Stewart Mandel.

7 days ago

Kenny Dillingham, ASU football head coach...

Arizona Sports

State of the Sun Devils: Why is Arizona football out-recruiting Arizona State?

The State of the Sun Devils on Wednesday dived into the recruiting efforts of both ASU and Arizona football programs.

12 days ago

Eric Gordon #10 of the Houston Rockets in action against the San Antonio Spurs during the first hal...

John Guzzon

Who is Eric Gordon (and what ties does he have to Arizona)?

Many fans of the team in the Valley remember new Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon Jr. as one who got away nearly a decade ago.

20 days ago

Desmond Cambridge Jr, ASU...

Arizona Sports

Report: ASU basketball’s Desmond Cambridge to join Raptors in Summer League

Arizona State guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. went undrafted on Thursday but agreed to join the Toronto Raptors for Summer League, per a report.

1 month ago

Marcus Bagley #23 of the Arizona State Sun Devils looks on during the 2K Empire Classic game agains...

Wills Rice

ASU’s Marcus Bagley reportedly signed by 76ers after NBA Draft

Sun Devils wing Marcus Bagley signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to the Philly Voice's Kyle Neubeck.

1 month ago

Incoming USC freshman Bronny James stable after suffering cardiac arrest