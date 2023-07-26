Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

MLB.com writer sees 3 trade fits to boost D-backs’ pitching staff

Jul 25, 2023, 6:18 PM

Jack Flaherty...

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Sunday, July 16, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Delaney Penn's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

MLB.com Mark Feinsand’s “most likely to be traded list” consists of 17 players, and three of them are potential fits for the Arizona Diamondbacks’ pitching group.

D-backs general manager Mike Hazen has previously mentioned the need to address their pitching and offensive needs. Hazen said that the performance these past couple weeks will also play into what the team needs. Considering that the D-backs currently have a five-game losing streak, Hazen should be looking at all his options.

Feinsand has St. Louis Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty, Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks and Chicago White Sox reliever Keynan Middleton as possible fits for the D-backs offense.

Flaherty has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 13 of 19 starts for the  Cardinals so far this season.

Hicks, who also pitched for the Cardinals, is only owed $600,000 this season, making him an affordable bullpen option. He is in the top 10% in average exit velocity, strikeout percentage, barrel percentage and xSLG this season. His potential fits, according to Feinsand, include the Toronto Blue Jays, D-backs and Philadelphia Phillies.

Middleton has been one of the White Sox’s most effective relievers but he will be a free agent after this season, so the right-hander could be a rental if acquired. He is ranked in the top 15% in the league in strikeout percentage, average exit velocity, chase rate and whiff percentage.

The trade deadline is next Tuesday.

MLB.com writer sees 3 trade fits to boost D-backs’ pitching staff