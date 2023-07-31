Arizona football lands local 2024 4-star QB Demond Williams

The Arizona Wildcats football program has another big boost, landing the commitment of 2024 four-star quarterback Demond Williams.

Williams, who goes to Basha High School in Chandler, had previously committed to Ole Miss at the end of 2022 before decommitting on July 7.

It is another headliner for Jedd Fisch after landing 2024 five-star defensive end Elijah Rushing earlier in the month. 247 Sports’ Composite rankings place Rushing 28th overall in the country and Williams 302nd, along with four-star running back Jordan Washington who is 211th.

The addition of Williams bumps Arizona’s 2024 recruiting class up to the third best in the Pac-12, per 247 Sports.

This is the second straight recruiting class that Fisch has landed a four-star quarterback in after bringing in Brayden Dorman for 2023.

Arizona’s 2023 season begins on Sept. 2 when it hosts Northern Arizona before a non-conference test a week later across the country against Mississippi State.

