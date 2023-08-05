Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Mercury’s Brittney Griner expected to return after mental health break

Aug 4, 2023, 8:15 PM

Brittney Griner...

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury listens to the national anthem before the game against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on June 24, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Mercury All-Star Brittney Griner is expected to return to the court on Saturday after missing three games to focus on mental health, the team announced.

Griner was left off the injury report ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Seattle Storm at Footprint Center.

The 6-foot-9 center did not travel with the team during its two-game trip to Chicago and Indiana, but she was in attendance Thursday night when Diana Taurasi eclipsed 10,000 career points in Phoenix.

The Mercury went 1-2 without Griner, winning their home game against the Atlanta Dream behind Taurasi’s 42-point performance.

RELATED STORIES

Griner is Phoenix’s scoring leader, averaging 18.2 points with 6.7 rebounds in 20 games played this season. She returned to play this season following a 10-month detainment in Russia in 2022.

This campaign has had its challenges, as Griner and her teammates were confronted by a “provocateur” at the Dallas airport in June. The league said in a statement it was looking into the team’s run-in with a “social media figure” whose “actions were inappropriate and unfortunate.”

The team has since started flying charter. Griner has also dealt with a hip injury, while Phoenix went through a coaching change from Vanessa Nygaard to Nikki Blue in the midst of a 7-19 season thus far.

Phoenix Mercury

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi surpasses 10,000 career points

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi surpassed the 10,000-point mark Thursday on a three-pointer in the third quarter against the Dream.

2 days ago

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury...

Associated Press

Diana Taurasi on the cusp of 10,000 points as Mercury host Dream

Diana Taurasi, known as the White Mamba, is on the cusp of another milestone in her WNBA career as the Phoenix Mercury host the Atlanta Dream.

2 days ago

Diana Taurasi...

Associated Press

Mercury’s Diana Taurasi scores 29 points in loss to Fever, moves closer to 10,000

The Indiana Fever beat the Phoenix Mercury in a tight game on Tuesday night to spoil Diana Taurasi's 29-point performance.

4 days ago

(Phoenix Mercury Twitter photo)...

Associated Press

Chicago Sky end home losing streak with win over Phoenix Mercury

The Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 104-85 on the road in Chicago on Sunday, the team's third loss in the last week.

6 days ago

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner watches from the bench during a WNBA basketball game against...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner taking time off to focus on mental health

Brittney Griner is calling timeout. The Phoenix Mercury standout is taking a break from the team to focus on her mental health.

7 days ago

The opening tip off before the game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Ce...

Associated Press

Mercury’s road woes continue in loss to Dream

The Phoenix Mercury (6-17) dropped to 1-11 on the road this season after a loss on Tuesday to the Atlanta Dream.

11 days ago

Mercury’s Brittney Griner expected to return after mental health break