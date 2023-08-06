Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy was stretchered off the court with a head injury in the second quarter on Saturday against the Seattle Storm.

Peddy collided with Jordan Horston of the Storm, taking an accidental elbow to the head and fell to the ground unconscious. She was taken off the court on a stretcher but has movement in her limbs and is headed to the hospital for further evaluation, according to the Mercury.

The Mercury quickly huddled around Peddy to shield her from the onlooking crowd at Footprint Center.

Horston was called for a flagrant foul that Sophie Cunningham converted a free throw off of.

Peddy played in just six minutes of Saturday’s game because she had a brief stint in the locker room after she exited Saturday’s game with an ankle injury before returning.

The Mercury led by just two points when Peddy went down with 1:24 remaining in the half, but the team rallied around her and extended its lead to nine at the break.

Cunningham and Megan Gustafson lead all Mercury scorers with 13 at the half.