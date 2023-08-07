The Arizona Cardinals activated 2023 second-round pick BJ Ojulari from the physically unable to perform list on Monday.

He was on the PUP list with a knee injury as training camp began. While on the PUP list, players cannot practice with the team but are able to participate in team activities such as meetings.

Ojulari participated during rookie minicamp but was seen working off to the side during voluntary organized team activities.

Ojulari could be in the mix for playing time early on in an outside linebackers room that features Zaven Collins, Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders, Dennis Gardeck, Jesse Luketa and Victor Dimukeje.

The linebacker was taken No. 41 overall this past April following three seasons at LSU.

The 6-foot-3, 244-pound Ojulari recorded 5.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble last season for the Tigers.

“I think he’s a very natural pass rusher and you can see his bend,” Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said in May. “He can beat you with speed but as soon as he gets overset, it’s not, ‘Oh no, what happened?’ He’s very fluid and natural with his counter rushes, and then on top of that he can stick a long arm in there and work moves off his long arm.

“As far as his rush ability, he’s very versatile and very natural. … Then I love the tools that he has in the run game as far as being able to set some violent edges and collapse the edge. That’s what we’re looking for at that spot.”

Ojulari’s activation leaves quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) and tight end Zach Ertz (knee) on the PUP list. Rookie cornerback Garrett Williams is additionally on the active non-football injury list.

Follow @AZSports