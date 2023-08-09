Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

New era notes: It’s knock-off-the-rust time for the Cardinals

Aug 8, 2023, 8:20 PM | Updated: Aug 9, 2023, 12:13 am

Drew Petzing at training camp...

Arizona Cardinals OC Drew Petzing looks on during training camp on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

GLENDALE — It’s officially game week for the Arizona Cardinals.

For the first time this league year, the Cardinals get a chance to hit someone other than their teammates and put what they’ve worked on this training camp to the test come Friday night.

The main objective every game — exhibition or not — for the Cardinals is coming away with a win.

That’s not to say, however, that there aren’t other things to accomplish when the Denver Broncos come to town.

“I think it changes each week depending on who’s healthy, how far into things we are, how long we’ve been together,” offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said Tuesday. “I think a lot of it is knocking the rust off, getting comfortable with gameday operation, communication in and out of the huddle.

RELATED STORIES

“And then any time we go out to play, we’re playing to win, so that’s certainly going to be a part of what we’re doing on Friday.”

Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis is also keeping his expectations for his unit rather simple ahead of Friday’s action.

“I want to see our guys go out there and compete and get to go live,” the DC said post-practice on Tuesday. “I want to see how well we tackle, I want to see us take the ball away.”

The exhibition slate isn’t just for the players to fine-tune their game, either, with two coordinators preparing for their first year on the job.

“For us as an operation as coaches, what’s our headset operation? That kind of stuff is very important,” Rallis added. “What are my thoughts when I’m out there as a play caller when I’m out there? Where is my headspace? Where do I go if something bad happens or good happens?

“I’m excited for that and I really need to use the opportunity to get better myself.”

Tune in?

Rookie quarterback Clayton Tune’s hype train continues after he was slotted in behind starter Colt McCoy on the depth chart, ahead of veterans David Blough and Jeff Driskel.

Tune has easily been one of the main standouts from camp, consistently rolling with the second-team offense with some first-team reps thrown in here and there.

Now, he’ll embark on the next test of his pro career: Live NFL action.

“I think it’s big for any rookie. This is their first opportunity to play NFL football with the lights on in front of the fans,” Petzing said Tuesday. “You talk about it, you certainly prepare for it in practice and go through the mental gymnastics of what it’s going to feel like.

“But the first time you do it, it’s different. I’m excited to see (Tune and the other rookies) go out there and compete.”

The next step

Tune isn’t the only rookie making his presence felt throughout training camp, with wide receiver Michael Wilson continually stacking practices and making plays.

So what is Petzing looking for out of the WR come Friday night?

“I think it’s going out and competing in run game, pass game, whatever it is,” Petzing said Tuesday.

“Doing his job at a high level on every play. One of things you’re going to look for in a guy with his kind of talent is consistency, being that same guy every down and going out and competing and knowing that when your number’s called, you’re going to go out there and make the play.”

Getting Chippy!

There was some added intensity to practice on Tuesday, especially down in the trenches.

During different portions of 11-on-11 work, Will Hernandez, Leki Fotu, D.J. Humphries and Hjalte Froholdt at some point or another had some extracurriculars after the whistle blew.

“I was there getting a little chippy, but I appreciate those guys. They’re getting me better,” Froholdt said after practice. “Afterwards I’m thinking about how they’re forcing me to be better on my blocks and do everything I can.

“But in the end, it’s the part of camp. There are full pads. It’s hard when you’re playing such a physical sport not to get a little amped up. … No hard feelings there.”

Hey, at least no punches were thrown and no one was told to head to the showers early, which we’ve seen happen once this camp.

“Everybody did a good job competing and playing hard and physical, but nobody crossed the line of going too far and doing anything that would draw a flag, which you have to work on,” Rallis said. “That’s game-like and things are going to get heated in practice and in a game.”

All’s well that ends well.

McBride — kind of — back

It had been a while since we last saw tight end Trey McBride take the field with his teammates.

July 28 to be exact.

And while he still didn’t do much from a team aspect, the tight end did see more work than he has been during individual drills.

The same can’t be said for Myjai Sanders.

After putting in a full day of work on Monday, the outside linebacker was not in uniform and watching from the side throughout practice.

Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton tackles RB Emari Demercado on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB BJ Ojulari looks on during training camp on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QBs coach Israel Woolfork looks on during training camp on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tune looks on during training camp on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy smiles during training camp on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OC Drew Petzing looks on during training camp on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals S Isaiah Simmons looks on during training camp on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLBs Zaven Collins and BJ Ojulari run through drills during training camp on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) The Arizona Cardinals offense huddles during the Red & White practice on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals TE Bernhard Seikovits signs an autograph during the Red & White practice on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Zaven Collins signs an autograph during Red & White practice on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz signs an autograph during Red & White practice on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) An Arizona Cardinals fan looks on during the Red & White practice on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson signs autographs during the Red & White practice on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Andre Baccellia looks on during the Red & White practice on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) An Arizona Cardinals fan looks on during the Red & White practice on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals RB Emari Demercado runs the rock during the Red & White practice on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tune attempts a pass during the Red & White practice on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Jeff Driskel run through drills during training camp on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QBs coach Israel Woolfork looks on during training camp on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tune looks on during training camp on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort chats during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon looks on during training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals S JuJu Hughes looks on during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Andre Baccellia looks on during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Josh Woods runs through drills during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson and CB Marco Wilson run through drills during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson looks on during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals TE Bernhard Seikovits looks on during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner looks on during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) JuJu Hughes at training camp Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tune speaks with reporters during training camp on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tune looks on during training camp on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals RB Ty'Son Williams runs through drills during training camp on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner runs through drills during training camp on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OL Lecitus Smith looks on during training camp on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OL Lecitus Smith works on his snaps during training camp on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon looks on during training camp on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Cameron Thomas runs through drills during training camp on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Myjai Sanders looks on during training camp on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis chats with wide receiver Michael Wilson during training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals fans during training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Andre Baccellia makes a catch during training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Andre Baccellia makes a catch during training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Brandon Smith makes a catch during training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals fans during training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals fans during training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals fan looks on during training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals fan looks on during training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort chats during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray looks on during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner runs through drills during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals RB Corey Clement runs through drills during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner runs through drills during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Jeff Driskel throws a pass during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Kyzir White at training camp Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during training camp on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy runs through drills during training camp on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark looks on during training camp on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Rashad Fenton runs through drills during training camp on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Christian Matthew runs through drills during training camp on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Marco Wilson runs through drills during training camp on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kyler McMichael runs through drills during training camp on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Rashad Fenton runs through drills during training camp on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Bobby Price runs through drills during training camp on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton runs through drills during training camp on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Bobby Price runs through drills during training camp on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Rashad Fenton runs through drills during training camp on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Marlon Mack looks on...

Tyler Drake

Newly signed Cardinals RB Marlon Mack leaves practice with leg injury

Arizona Cardinals running back Marlon Mack was helped off the practice field Tuesday with a left leg injury.

1 day ago

Isaiah Simmons sacks Brock Purdy...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Isaiah Simmons feels freer, more like himself in safety role

Arizona Cardinals safety Isaiah Simmons is feeling much more at home back in a role he knows all too well at safety.

1 day ago

Antonio Hamilton runs out of the tunnel...

Tyler Drake

Antonio Hamilton listed as CB2 in Cardinals’ 1st depth chart of 2023

It wouldn't be game week for head coach Jonathan Gannon and the Arizona Cardinals without an "official" depth chart.

1 day ago

Bj Ojulari during training camp...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: BJ Ojulari begins acclimation process fresh off PUP list

Cardinals rookie BJ Ojulari took part in his first training camp action on Monday after being sidelined for most of the offseason.

2 days ago

Antonio Hamilton tackles Emari Demercado...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Red & White practice gives Cardinals 1st real dress rehearsal

The Arizona Cardinals got a taste of what gamedays at State Farm Stadium are going to be like in 2023 with Saturday's Red & White practice.

2 days ago

Jonathan Gannon at Cardinals training camp...

Tyler Drake

Ossenfort: Jonathan Gannon’s big-picture view for Cardinals in focus at camp

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's plan has been just as advertised more than a week into training camp.

5 days ago

New era notes: It’s knock-off-the-rust time for the Cardinals