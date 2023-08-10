Close
Kurt Warner, Caitlin Clark butter sculptures are a thing at the Iowa State Fair

Aug 10, 2023, 9:00 AM

Workers attempt to sculpt a figure of former Arizona Cardinal and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner out of butter at the University of Northern Iowa, his alma mater. (University of Northern Iowa/Twitter)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

Kurt Warner’s game could often be called “as smooth as butter” during his 12-year, Hall of Fame career with the Arizona Cardinals, St. Louis Rams and New York Giants.

But this may not be what people had in mind.

Members of the University of Northern Iowa, Warner’s alma mater, gave a sneak peek as to something special they’re going to unveil for the Iowa State Fair on Thursday.

Anticipated to be done by Friday, they’re creating a butter sculpture of the former Super Bowl champion, using a picture of Warner during his time with the Cardinals as part of their inspiration.

Whether the face is more Warner or Zachary Levi, the actor who portrayed the quarterback in his biopic “American Underdog,” that’s up for interpretation.

Two other athletes will be immortalized in butter this year at the Iowa State Fair: Iowa women’s basketball superstar Caitlin Clark and Iowa State standout Jack Trice, who was the first African-American athlete at the college.

Here’s an apparent butter sculpture leak of Clark:

They will be presented alongside the famed Butter Cow, which is a butter, wood, metal, wire and steel mesh frame cow that weighs about 600 pounds.

Warner, a Burlington, Iowa native, played from 2005-09 with the Cardinals. Compiling a record of 27-30, he led them to 9-4 in 2008 and brought them within a touchdown of winning Super Bowl XLIII, which Arizona lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-23.

That season Warner finished seventh in MVP voting and was a Pro Bowler for the NFC.

