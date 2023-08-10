Kurt Warner’s game could often be called “as smooth as butter” during his 12-year, Hall of Fame career with the Arizona Cardinals, St. Louis Rams and New York Giants.

But this may not be what people had in mind.

Members of the University of Northern Iowa, Warner’s alma mater, gave a sneak peek as to something special they’re going to unveil for the Iowa State Fair on Thursday.

We got a sneak peak at the butter sculpture of @kurt13warner this morning! Work on the sculpture will continue through Friday when the finishing touches will be added. Make sure to come out and see it at the @IowaStateFair starting tomorrow! Butter us up with your favorite Kurt… pic.twitter.com/iORLNzLUg0 — University of Northern Iowa (@northerniowa) August 9, 2023

Meet the Panther family sculpting a butter statue of @ProFootballHOF quarterback, @kurt13warner, along side the famous Butter Cow at the @IowaStateFair. Sarah Pratt is a ‘99 alum, and her daughters Grace and Hannah are current UNI students! pic.twitter.com/UBYed5e6dM — University of Northern Iowa (@northerniowa) August 9, 2023

Anticipated to be done by Friday, they’re creating a butter sculpture of the former Super Bowl champion, using a picture of Warner during his time with the Cardinals as part of their inspiration.

Whether the face is more Warner or Zachary Levi, the actor who portrayed the quarterback in his biopic “American Underdog,” that’s up for interpretation.

Two other athletes will be immortalized in butter this year at the Iowa State Fair: Iowa women’s basketball superstar Caitlin Clark and Iowa State standout Jack Trice, who was the first African-American athlete at the college.

Here’s an apparent butter sculpture leak of Clark:

A friend sent me this tonight. Can’t be real. pic.twitter.com/BOEygEHqJD — Chris Douglas (@ChrisDouglas515) August 10, 2023

They will be presented alongside the famed Butter Cow, which is a butter, wood, metal, wire and steel mesh frame cow that weighs about 600 pounds.

The glass encasing of the butter cow got a little condensed, so @GovPritzker squeegeed it. All clear now! #twill 🐮🧈 pic.twitter.com/OesJbUK3RA — Brenden Moore (@brendenmoore13) August 9, 2023

Warner, a Burlington, Iowa native, played from 2005-09 with the Cardinals. Compiling a record of 27-30, he led them to 9-4 in 2008 and brought them within a touchdown of winning Super Bowl XLIII, which Arizona lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-23.

That season Warner finished seventh in MVP voting and was a Pro Bowler for the NFC.

