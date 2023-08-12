As football prepares to kickoff at State Farm Stadium between the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos, it’s important to remember that it is, preseason.

For everyone involved, including the clubhouse staffs.

An eagle-eyed Broncos fan caught this mistake during the pregame.

Looks like a little nameplate fail on Jaleel McLaughlin’s surname: pic.twitter.com/gBx9gAvMxn — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 12, 2023

Sure, maybe the person making the nameplate was going for more of a phonetic spelling.

Maybe there was a fumble in the handoff.

But let’s put some respect on Jaleel McLaughlin’s name.

The short-statured (5-foot-7) running back made a big (not just a long) name for himself after starting at Notre Dame College in Ohio. After running for a school-record 302 yards in his first career game, and would pile up 2,421 yards as a freshman. As a sophomore, he’d add another 2,316 yards.

McLaughlin would move on to Youngstown State for his final few seasons where he’d continue to pile up the yards. He would run for 691 yards in the 2020 COVID spring season, 1,139 during the fall and 1,588 in his senior season.

He’d finish his career with 8,166 yards on 1,250 carries and 79 touchdowns, finishing as the all-time leading rusher in college football history.

After such a prolific college career, hopefully this isn’t the moment this undrafted free agent is remembered for in the NFL.

Follow @AZSports

Presented By