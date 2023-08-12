Close
ASU quarterback Drew Pyne suffers hamstring injury during practice at Camp Tontozona

Aug 12, 2023, 11:00 AM | Updated: 1:22 pm

Drew Pyne #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in action against the Marshall Thundering Herd during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 10, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona State quarterback Drew Pyne left the team’s scrimmage at Camp Tontozona in Payson on Saturday because of a hamstring injury, according to Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource.com.

Pyne is a transfer from Notre Dame.

He is competing for the starting QB job at ASU along with returning starter Trenton Bourguet and freshman Jaden Rashada.

“[Pyne’s] okay. He has a little, minor hamstring tear,” Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham told reporters. “We’ll find out the severity of it, but he’s in good spirits.”

Pyne started 10 games at Notre Dame last season, leading the Fighting Irish to an 8-2 record in those games.

The Sun Devils will begin the 2023 season at home against Southern Utah on Aug. 31.

