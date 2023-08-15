Close
State of the Sun Devils podcast: More on Arizona State to Big 12, Jake Smith’s waiver

Aug 14, 2023, 9:34 PM | Updated: 9:50 pm

BY JESSE MORRISON


On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis react to Arizona State’s vice president of university athletics Ray Anderson’s comments on not wanting to go to Morgantown, W.Va., when Arizona State travels to play the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The guys then discuss Anderson walking back his comments about West Virginia on Arizona Sports and ASU president Michael Crow’s comments on why the Sun Devils are leaving the Pac-12 conference to head to the Big 12 in 2024.

Schnell, Morrison and Vareldzis have a heated discussion on the NCAA coming down hard on ASU transfer wide receiver Jake Smith by denying his waiver claim to be eligible this season.

The guys later discuss the Sun Devil football program returning to Camp Tontozona and head coach Kenny Dillingham saying the players relished in the tradition of the experience. They also react to Dillingham’s comments from Camp Tontozona where he said the Sun Devils would not have a football team without a sizeable NIL contribution from Nap Lawrence.

