Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Clayton Tune received a surprise welcome-to-the-league moment in a video from apparel company, Fanatics.

New York Jets quarterback and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers recorded a message for the 24-year-old out of Houston.

“Clayton, welcome to the league, brother,” Rodgers said. “Happy for you, excited to watch your career and excited for you to prove a lot of people wrong. I only got passed on by 23 people. Use all of that as motivation and fuel. Enjoy Arizona, and welcome to the league, buddy.”

Tune replied with, “that’s crazy,” before he opened up a signed jersey from Rodgers with the message, “Clayton, best wishes as you embark on this beautiful journey.”

The Cardinals took Tune with the No. 139 pick in the fifth round during the draft, and he is battling for the opportunity to play this upcoming season. Kyler Murray has not taken the field, as he continues to work back from a torn ACL.

Colt McCoy is the incumbent backup, but Tune has turned heads throughout the offseason and into his debut during Arizona’s preseason game Friday night.

Tune received 49 snaps in the 18-17 win over the Denver Broncos. He went 13-for-23 with 135 yards, a touchdown and an interception during the game. His touchdown pass to Kaden Davis tied the game 10-10 in the fourth quarter, and head coach Jonathan Gannon said he was pleased with the rookie’s operation of the offense.

Fanatics posted several videos with rookies receiving messages from NFL legends. The series included Arizona Wildcat Rob Gronkowski welcoming new Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer to the league.

