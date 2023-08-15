Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals’ Clayton Tune welcomed to the NFL by Aaron Rodgers

Aug 15, 2023, 7:41 AM

Clayton Tune...

Quarterback Clayton Tune #15 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Broncos 18-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Clayton Tune received a surprise welcome-to-the-league moment in a video from apparel company, Fanatics.

New York Jets quarterback and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers recorded a message for the 24-year-old out of Houston.

“Clayton, welcome to the league, brother,” Rodgers said. “Happy for you, excited to watch your career and excited for you to prove a lot of people wrong. I only got passed on by 23 people. Use all of that as motivation and fuel. Enjoy Arizona, and welcome to the league, buddy.”

Tune replied with, “that’s crazy,” before he opened up a signed jersey from Rodgers with the message, “Clayton, best wishes as you embark on this beautiful journey.”

RELATED STORIES

The Cardinals took Tune with the No. 139 pick in the fifth round during the draft, and he is battling for the opportunity to play this upcoming season. Kyler Murray has not taken the field, as he continues to work back from a torn ACL.

Colt McCoy is the incumbent backup, but Tune has turned heads throughout the offseason and into his debut during Arizona’s preseason game Friday night.

Tune received 49 snaps in the 18-17 win over the Denver Broncos. He went 13-for-23 with 135 yards, a touchdown and an interception during the game. His touchdown pass to Kaden Davis tied the game 10-10 in the fourth quarter, and head coach Jonathan Gannon said he was pleased with the rookie’s operation of the offense.

Fanatics posted several videos with rookies receiving messages from NFL legends. The series included Arizona Wildcat Rob Gronkowski welcoming new Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer to the league.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Zach Ertz...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals pull Zach Ertz off PUP list, sign Sean Chandler

Tight end Zach Ertz was formally activated by the Arizona Cardinals off the PUP list on Tuesday. Arizona also signed safety Sean Chandler.

11 hours ago

Jonathan Gannon during Cardinals practice...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Cardinals ‘got a lot to learn from’ after preseason opener

Armed with a game film, it's all about learning from the good, the bad and the ugly for the Cardinals as they begin prep for the Chiefs.

1 day ago

Rashad Fenton at training camp...

Stephen Gugliociello

Cardinals place CB Rashad Fenton on IR, cut RB Stevie Scott following 1st preseason game

The Arizona Cardinals are putting cornerback Rashad Fenton on injured reserve Monday following an undisclosed injury.

1 day ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Why Cardinals preseason win over Broncos is encouraging first step for new regime

The Arizona Cardinals secured a 18-17 preseason win over Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos on Friday. Dan Bickley tries to manage expectations but breaks down why fans should be encouraged by the comeback victory. Video: Felisa Cárdenas/Arizona Sports Presented By

1 day ago

Zach Ertz, Cardinals tight end...

Arizona Sports

Zach Ertz reportedly cleared from knee injury, on track to open Cardinals’ season

Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz has been cleared for full football activity after a knee injury ended his 2022 season, reports Mike Garafolo.

1 day ago

Clayton Tune looks on...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals QB Clayton Tune settles in, gets extended look vs. Broncos

Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Clayton Tune completed 13 of 23 passing attempts, including a touchdown, on Friday in the preseason opener.

3 days ago

Cardinals’ Clayton Tune welcomed to the NFL by Aaron Rodgers