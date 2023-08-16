Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

ASU RB Cameron Skattebo expected to receive bulk of carries in revamped backfield

Aug 16, 2023, 10:41 AM | Updated: 11:22 am

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY TOM KUEBEL


Arizona Sports

Arizona State’s quarterback battle continues to play out, but running back Cameron Skattebo seems to have settled in as the team’s primary running back.

Skattebo might not be a familiar name yet as a transfer out of Sacramento State, but Chris Karpman from Sun Devil Source told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta that you will learn his name quickly while getting used to his running style.

“He’s a throwback type of a guy,” Karpman said.

He finished with 1,373 yards rushing and averaged 7.01 yards per carry with seven runs over 25 yards last season.

RELATED STORIES

“He’s not as shifty or dynamic athletically as some of the guys we’ve seen at ASU at running back recently, but I think he’s going to get the majority of the carries and he’s a guy that’s going to get a lot of yards after contact,” Karpman said.

The highlight tape shows Skattebo has excellent balance and an ability to get north and south at the seams. At 5-foot-10, 225 pounds, Karpman says he is built “like a fire hydrant” and rarely goes down on the first touch.

“You don’t want to hit him. You don’t want to be anywhere near him. He’s going to intimidate people. He’s very intense at practice,” Karpman said.

The Sun Devils running back corps also includes transfer DeCarlos Brooks (Cal) and returnees Tevin White and Javen Jacobs.

They will be asked to replace Xazavian Valladay, who rushed for 1,192 yards and 16 touchdowns last season for ASU.

Arizona State Football

Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada. (Instagram Photo/@jadenrashada)...

Arizona Sports

ASU’s Kenny Dillingham sets latest date to name starting QB for Week 1

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham set a deadline to decide who the starting quarterback will be Week 1 against Southern Utah on Aug. 31.

14 hours ago

Brett Yormark, Big 12 commissioner...

Kevin Zimmerman

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark brought urgency to TV deal that Pac-12 didn’t

While the Pac-12 played hardball, the Big 12's Brett Yormark admitted he took less money in rushing a new TV deal with ESPN and Fox.

14 hours ago

Michael Crow, ASU president...

Arizona Sports

ASU president Michael Crow: Pac-12 had ‘great offer from Apple’

ASU president Michael Crow still believes the Pac-12's proposal media deal with Apple would have worked out had the conference held together.

14 hours ago

Ro Torrence...

Jesse Morrison

Ro Torrence stepping up leadership in second season at Arizona State

ASU defensive back Ro Torrence has stepped up as a leader both on and off the field this offseason for Sun Devil football.

2 days ago

Arizona State running back Xazavian Valladay reacts after scoring a touchdown against Arizona in th...

Arizona Sports

Former Sun Devil RB Xazavian Valladay signs with Steelers

Less than two days after being cut from the Houston Texans, former Arizona State running back Xazavian Valladay has joined the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Mike Garafalo of the NFL Network.

2 days ago

Arizona State Sun Devils athletic director Ray Anderson looks on before the college football game b...

Jesse Morrison

State of the Sun Devils podcast: More on Arizona State to Big 12, Jake Smith’s waiver

The State of the Sun Devils podcast reacts to sound from ASU brass about the move to the Big 12 and rants about the NCAA.

3 days ago

ASU RB Cameron Skattebo expected to receive bulk of carries in revamped backfield