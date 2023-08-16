Arizona State’s quarterback battle continues to play out, but running back Cameron Skattebo seems to have settled in as the team’s primary running back.

Skattebo might not be a familiar name yet as a transfer out of Sacramento State, but Chris Karpman from Sun Devil Source told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta that you will learn his name quickly while getting used to his running style.

“He’s a throwback type of a guy,” Karpman said.

He finished with 1,373 yards rushing and averaged 7.01 yards per carry with seven runs over 25 yards last season.

“He’s not as shifty or dynamic athletically as some of the guys we’ve seen at ASU at running back recently, but I think he’s going to get the majority of the carries and he’s a guy that’s going to get a lot of yards after contact,” Karpman said.

The highlight tape shows Skattebo has excellent balance and an ability to get north and south at the seams. At 5-foot-10, 225 pounds, Karpman says he is built “like a fire hydrant” and rarely goes down on the first touch.

“You don’t want to hit him. You don’t want to be anywhere near him. He’s going to intimidate people. He’s very intense at practice,” Karpman said.

The Sun Devils running back corps also includes transfer DeCarlos Brooks (Cal) and returnees Tevin White and Javen Jacobs.

They will be asked to replace Xazavian Valladay, who rushed for 1,192 yards and 16 touchdowns last season for ASU.

