Former Sun Devil RB Xazavian Valladay signs with Steelers

Aug 15, 2023, 10:31 AM

Arizona State running back Xazavian Valladay reacts after scoring a touchdown against Arizona in th...

Arizona State running back Xazavian Valladay reacts after scoring a touchdown against Arizona in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Less than two days after being cut from the Houston Texans, former Arizona State running back Xazavian Valladay has joined the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Mike Garafalo of the NFL Network.

Valladay spent the 2022 season as the primary ball carrier for the Sun Devils, when he rushed for 1,192 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 37 receptions for 289 yards and two scores.

He spent his first four collegiate seasons at Wyoming and finished his tenure there as the second-leading rusher in program history.

Garafalo reported Valladay cleared waivers because teams did not want to take on $175K in guaranteed money built into his undrafted free agent deal.

Valladay had four rushing attempts for 8 yards in the Texans’ 20-9 victory over the New England Patriots last Thursday.

The Steelers’ running backs room is led by Najee Harris, who compiled 272 carries for 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022. The incumbent backup in Pittsburgh is Jaylen Warren, who had 77 carries for 379 yards and a touchdown last season.

