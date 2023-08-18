The Phoenix Suns are jumping on the ha-ha bandwagon.

Based on a popular internet meme that began with misidentifying team logos, the Suns and Go the Gorilla talked to pedestrians in Old Town Scottsdale to see if they could identify NBA teams’ mascots.

The video comes in conjunction with the NBA releasing the 2023-24 regular season schedule on Thursday.

Suns in Old Town 🤝 @Titans on Broadway pic.twitter.com/M3GOuxQnO6 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 17, 2023

The results were both hilarious and insightful to the people of Old Town.

However, the Suns weren’t the only team to do it, as the Brooklyn Nets social media team took to Coney Island to ask passers-by if they could identify team logos.

Can confirm these are all real logos 😭 (s/o the @Titans for the inspo) pic.twitter.com/Z4RHwPhKVz — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 17, 2023

The immediate inspiration came from the Tennessee Titans, who ran with the meme before the 2022-23 offseason.

Does this mean the #Titans won the offseason? 👏pic.twitter.com/yZ3FpktGRP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 12, 2023

Another meme being celebrated on schedule release day is one that’s popular on TikTok, where people roll themed bottles down the stairs and watch them break.

Again, the Nets social media team was at the forefront of the action.

Ah, yes, another rolling bottle schedule release video 🙃 pic.twitter.com/qbTzfARaA0 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 17, 2023

breaking in the schedule for the 2023-24 season. 🫙 pic.twitter.com/U20X3abQkU — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 17, 2023

4+ hours of cleanup for 4 minutes of content. enjoy your 23-24 schedule release, Wolves fans. pic.twitter.com/e8qJhcovBd — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 17, 2023

