Non-NBA fans try to guess team names, mascots for schedule release

Aug 18, 2023, 9:30 AM

The Phoenix Suns mascot "The Gorilla" on the court before NBA game against the Golden State Warrior...

The Phoenix Suns mascot "The Gorilla" on the court before NBA game against the Golden State Warriors at Footprint Center on December 25, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns are jumping on the ha-ha bandwagon.

Based on a popular internet meme that began with misidentifying team logos, the Suns and Go the Gorilla talked to pedestrians in Old Town Scottsdale to see if they could identify NBA teams’ mascots.

The video comes in conjunction with the NBA releasing the 2023-24 regular season schedule on Thursday.

The results were both hilarious and insightful to the people of Old Town.

However, the Suns weren’t the only team to do it, as the Brooklyn Nets social media team took to Coney Island to ask passers-by if they could identify team logos.

The immediate inspiration came from the Tennessee Titans, who ran with the meme before the 2022-23 offseason.

Another meme being celebrated on schedule release day is one that’s popular on TikTok, where people roll themed bottles down the stairs and watch them break.

Again, the Nets social media team was at the forefront of the action.

