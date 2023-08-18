Phoenix Mercury All-Star center Brittney Griner and reserve big Megan Gustafson entered the WNBA’s health and safety protocol and will miss Friday’s matchup against the New York Liberty at Footprint Center, the team announced on Thursday.

Phoenix guard Shey Peddy was ruled out for the fourth straight game in concussion protocol after she was stretchered off the court on Aug. 5.

The Mercury also re-signed rookie forward Liz Dixon to a hardship contract. She was released by the Mercury on Aug. 5 after signing a second seven-day deal on July 29.

Griner has missed six games this season due to a hip injury and to focus on mental health. The center has averaged 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in four contests this month and is Phoenix’s scoring leader this season at 17.9 points per game.

Gustafson has played in 25 of Phoenix’s 40 contests this season with three starts. The 26-year-old has averaged 7.1 points and 3,5 rebounds but has scored double-digit points in seven of her last 10 games.

Dixon, who went undrafted out of Louisville, has played 21 minutes across seven games for Phoenix this year. She scored two points with rebounds in seven minutes on Aug. 3.

Phoenix is 0-2 against New York this season, but the Liberty will be on the second night of a back-to-back. The Mercury have not played since Sunday’s 81-71 loss to the Seattle Storm. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Follow @AZSports