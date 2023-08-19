Close
State of the Sun Devils podcast: Is it too soon for Arizona State to start Jaden Rashada at QB?

Aug 18, 2023, 8:00 PM

Jesse Morrison's Profile Picture

BY JESSE MORRISON


Arizona Sports

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis discuss the huge storyline surrounding Arizona State football heading into the 2023 season, conference realignment and some good and bad news regarding a few former Sun Devil Stars.

The biggest storyline surrounding ASU football is the quarterback competition and whether head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff will go with incumbent starter Trenton Bourguet, who had success in his appearances last season for the Sun Devils, or highly-touted freshman Jaden Rashada.

Conference realignment is still a huge topic of discussion, as ASU president Michael Crow joined KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Amazing Arizonans podcast and continued to talk about the Apple TV deal offered to the Pac-12 ahead of the downfall of the conference.

Some unfortunate news came out of New Orleans Saints training camp as former ASU running back Eno Benjamin suffered a torn Achilles. However, there have been a couple of positive storylines for former Sun Devil stars as former ASU slugger Spencer Torkelson has been on a hot streak for the Detroit Tigers and running back Xazavian Valladay has landed on his feet with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Arizona State Football

Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada. (Instagram Photo/@jadenrashada)...

Arizona Sports

ASU’s Kenny Dillingham sets latest date to name starting QB for Week 1

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham set a deadline to decide who the starting quarterback will be Week 1 against Southern Utah on Aug. 31.

3 days ago

Brett Yormark, Big 12 commissioner...

Kevin Zimmerman

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark brought urgency to TV deal that Pac-12 didn’t

While the Pac-12 played hardball, the Big 12's Brett Yormark admitted he took less money in rushing a new TV deal with ESPN and Fox.

3 days ago

(X photo/ @NCAAFNation247)...

Tom Kuebel

ASU RB Cameron Skattebo expected to receive bulk of carries in revamped backfield

Arizona State running back Cameron Skattebo seems to have taken the lead role at running back for the Sun Devils.

3 days ago

Michael Crow, ASU president...

Arizona Sports

ASU president Michael Crow: Pac-12 had ‘great offer from Apple’

ASU president Michael Crow still believes the Pac-12's proposal media deal with Apple would have worked out had the conference held together.

3 days ago

Ro Torrence...

Jesse Morrison

Ro Torrence stepping up leadership in second season at Arizona State

ASU defensive back Ro Torrence has stepped up as a leader both on and off the field this offseason for Sun Devil football.

4 days ago

Arizona State running back Xazavian Valladay reacts after scoring a touchdown against Arizona in th...

Arizona Sports

Former Sun Devil RB Xazavian Valladay signs with Steelers

Less than two days after being cut from the Houston Texans, former Arizona State running back Xazavian Valladay has joined the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Mike Garafalo of the NFL Network.

4 days ago

