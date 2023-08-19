On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis discuss the huge storyline surrounding Arizona State football heading into the 2023 season, conference realignment and some good and bad news regarding a few former Sun Devil Stars.

The biggest storyline surrounding ASU football is the quarterback competition and whether head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff will go with incumbent starter Trenton Bourguet, who had success in his appearances last season for the Sun Devils, or highly-touted freshman Jaden Rashada.

Conference realignment is still a huge topic of discussion, as ASU president Michael Crow joined KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Amazing Arizonans podcast and continued to talk about the Apple TV deal offered to the Pac-12 ahead of the downfall of the conference.

Some unfortunate news came out of New Orleans Saints training camp as former ASU running back Eno Benjamin suffered a torn Achilles. However, there have been a couple of positive storylines for former Sun Devil stars as former ASU slugger Spencer Torkelson has been on a hot streak for the Detroit Tigers and running back Xazavian Valladay has landed on his feet with the Pittsburgh Steelers.