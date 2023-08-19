Preseason watch lists: ASU’s Jalin Conyers, Cam Skattebo featured
Aug 19, 2023, 1:12 PM
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
A trio of Arizona State football playmakers and pair of special teamers showed up on preseason awards watch lists ahead of Week 1.
ASU’s first season under head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff kicks off Aug. 31 at home against Southern Utah.
Sun Devils on college football preseason award watch lists
Doak Walker Award (running backs)
– Cam Skattebo
Arizona State added Skattebo in the transfer portal from Sacramento State, where he gained 1,382 rushing yards and earned Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.
ASU has had success with recent running back transfers such as Xazavian Valladay and Rachaad White.
John Mackey Award (tight end)
– Jalin Conyers
Conyers is back after finishing third on ASU in receptions with 38 and second in touchdown grabs with five in 2022. He is in Year 3 with the program after transferring from Oklahoma.
“I think the biggest thing was after transferring from OU, I finally got my opportunity here to kind of show what I had,” Conyers said at Pac-12 Media Day.
Biletnikoff Award (wide receivers)
– Elijhah Badger
ASU’s top target last season was Badger, who picked up 864 receiving yards as a sophomore. He was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention one season after making only seven receptions.
Paul Hornung Award (versatile player)
– Cam Skattebo
Ray Guy Award (punter)
– Josh Carlson
The Valley native and Gilbert High School alum transferred to ASU from New Mexico State.
Patrick Mannelly Award (long snapper)
– Slater Zellers
Zellers also returned home top play for his local team after playing high school ball at Notre Dame Prep. He spent 2018-22 at Cal and played all 12 games last season.