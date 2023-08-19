A trio of Arizona State football playmakers and pair of special teamers showed up on preseason awards watch lists ahead of Week 1.

ASU’s first season under head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff kicks off Aug. 31 at home against Southern Utah.

Sun Devils on college football preseason award watch lists

Doak Walker Award (running backs)

– Cam Skattebo

Arizona State added Skattebo in the transfer portal from Sacramento State, where he gained 1,382 rushing yards and earned Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.

ASU has had success with recent running back transfers such as Xazavian Valladay and Rachaad White.

John Mackey Award (tight end)

– Jalin Conyers

Conyers is back after finishing third on ASU in receptions with 38 and second in touchdown grabs with five in 2022. He is in Year 3 with the program after transferring from Oklahoma.

“I think the biggest thing was after transferring from OU, I finally got my opportunity here to kind of show what I had,” Conyers said at Pac-12 Media Day.

Biletnikoff Award (wide receivers)

– Elijhah Badger

ASU’s top target last season was Badger, who picked up 864 receiving yards as a sophomore. He was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention one season after making only seven receptions.

Paul Hornung Award (versatile player)

– Cam Skattebo

Ray Guy Award (punter)

– Josh Carlson

The Valley native and Gilbert High School alum transferred to ASU from New Mexico State.

Patrick Mannelly Award (long snapper)

– Slater Zellers

Zellers also returned home top play for his local team after playing high school ball at Notre Dame Prep. He spent 2018-22 at Cal and played all 12 games last season.

