Outfielder Tommy Pham is proving to be everything the Arizona Diamondbacks envisioned since the team acquired the veteran at the MLB trade deadline.

After finding his bearings across his first seven games in the desert, Pham has turned things up a notch through Arizona’s 9-2 run over an 11-game stretch.

Since Aug. 11, Pham has provided a big offensive boost for the D-backs, averaging .298 with a .944 OPS to go along with 14 hits, 13 RBIs and one walk to 13 strikeouts. He played a big role in ending a nasty nine-game losing streak on top of helping Arizona stay afloat in the NL Wild Card race.

“He’s absolutely been a huge impact of this past 11-game stretch for us,” assistant general manager Mike Fitzgerald told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Wednesday. “What we heard about Tommy was that he was very process-orientated, that he took his craft very seriously and trying to identify ways that he could produce for the whole offensive unit.

“All of those things that we heard have been awesome to see. He’s been that and honestly then some. Beyond some of even what the expectations or the reports we heard on him.”

Of the highlights Pham has whipped up in a D-backs uniform so far, his most recent one might take the cake. In a comeback win over the Texas Rangers on Monday, Pham played the role of hero behind a game-winning RBI double.

Then came Tuesday, when Pham extended his hitting streak to 13 games, tying Miami Marlins infielder Jake Burger for MLB’s longest active hit streak.

“The process in which he commits to, putting together good at-bats, he combines a lot of good talent, very high work ethic, a really high baseball IQ and is able to go up there every at-bat and figure out what’s the right bet to make here,” Fitzgerald said.

“He’s been hitting them of late and it’s been really encouraging to see and it’s been awesome to see the guys that only got to know him three weeks ago starting to rally around him and really appreciate what he’s bringing to this team and how he’s kind of helped us right the ship a little bit.”

The D-backs are back in action Thursday night against the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

