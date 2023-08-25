Close
Cardinals sign former Arizona State OL Cohl Cabral

Aug 25, 2023, 8:15 AM

Cohl Cabral, Arizona State center...

Arizona State offensive lineman Cohl Cabral warms up before an NCAA college football game against Colorado Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of offensive lineman and Arizona State Sun Devil product Cohl Cabral on Friday.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman went undrafted in 2020 and has spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints.

The 25-year-old has not appeared in an NFL game.

Cabral played this past spring with the USFL as a center for the Birmingham Stallions.

With the Sun Devils, he appeared in 50 games with 38 starts from 2016-19.

He was a captain twice and made All-Pac-12 Second Team in 2018 during a career season for former Sun Devil running back and current New Orleans Saint Eno Benjamin. The back was a 1,642-yard rusher with 16 touchdowns on the ground.

As a senior, Cabral was credited with allowing one sack of freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels all season.

Cabral began his career playing at left tackle before moving inside toward the backend of his collegiate run and into his NFL career.

