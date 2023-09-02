Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Arizona Wildcats look to define success with wins in 2023

Sep 2, 2023, 6:57 AM

Cornerback Adama Fall #19 of the Arizona Wildcats holds up the Territorial Cup after defeating the ...

Cornerback Adama Fall #19 of the Arizona Wildcats holds up the Territorial Cup after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils 38-35 in a game at Arizona Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Success in college football is typically defined by wins and losses. But sometimes, it isn’t.

For third-year University of Arizona head football coach Jedd Fisch, that may have to be enough for him and the Wildcat faithful.

So how will Arizona define success in 2023? Will it be found on the schedule? Will it be found in personal awards and/or growth? Or will it finally be about the win and loss columns?

Will the Arizona Wildcats keep trend up and earn bowl berth in 2023?

Following Kevin Sumlin’s disastrous tenure with the Wildcats, which ended with an 0-5 mark in 2020, the Wildcats have seen steady progress under Fisch. After posting one win in Fisch’s first year on the job, the Wildcats saw a four-game jump in 2022.

RELATED STORIES

That said, it could be tough sledding for Arizona this season just based on the competition that awaits on the other side.

Tough road matchups include preseason No. 6 USC and SEC upstart Mississippi State, while home contests against preseason No. 10 Washington, No. 14 Utah, No. 18 Oregon State will be no walk in the park for Arizona.

That’s not to say there aren’t wins to be had on the schedule, and Arizona did go 5-7 in 2022 despite a similarly tough slate. Those matchups include home games against NAU and UTEP and a road tilt against an Arizona State team amid a rebuild under new head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Senior wide receiver Jacob Cowing will look to have a big game against the Miners, as he is a transfer from UTEP. The Maricopa native was named to the Fred Biletnikoff Award preseason watchlist this season after reeling in 85 catches for 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s also on the list for the Paul Hornung and Maxwell awards.

The real wild card of the Pac-12 schedule is Deion Sanders — Coach Prime — and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boulder on Nov. 11.

Individual talent is there

A number of Wildcats are on watch lists for awards for the upcoming season, including the previously mentioned Cowing.

Junior linebacker Justin Flowe has been mentioned for the Lott and Butkus awards, while junior quarterback Jayden de Laura is being watched for the Manning, Maxwell and Polynesian Player of the Year awards.

Fisch spoke highly of Flowe.

“He’s probably one of the most explosive players that we’ve had here. He’s in an elite category in regards to his ability to run and hit,” Fisch said Tuesday. “What Justin’s learning is the system … he’s had three different systems in three years.”

Senior offensive lineman Jordan Morgan represents the only Wildcat on the Rotary Lombardi Award and Wuerffel Trophy watchlists, while he and sophomore offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea got Outland watchlist nods.

The sophomore is also nominated for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award along with senior defensive lineman Sio Nofoagatoto’a, junior defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea, sophomore linebacker Jacob Manu and sophomore wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

Junior kicker Tyler Loop is on the shortlist for the Lou Groza Award while senior punter Kyle Ostendorp is up for the Ray Guy Award. Senior running back Michael Wiley is on the list for the Doak Walker and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose awards.

The Arizona football team opens the season at 7 p.m. against Northern Arizona on Pac-12 Networks.

Arizona Football

Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson (80) hauls in a tipped pass for an interception to s...

Associated Press

Oregon State, Washington State face uncertainty in what’s left of Pac-12

Just like that, the Pac-12 has been reduced to the Pac-2. Oregon State and Washington State will be the last two standing in the conference.

1 day ago

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips...

Associated Press

ACC moves forward to add Stanford, Cal and SMU

The Atlantic Coast Conference has cleared the way for Stanford, California and SMU to join the league next year, per the AP.

1 day ago

ACC logo...

Associated Press

UNC pushes back on ACC possibly adding Pac-12’s Stanford, Cal

ACC presidents and chancellors are scheduled to meet Friday morning to again consider adding Stanford, Cal and SMU.

2 days ago

Caleb Williams, USC Trojans quarterback...

Associated Press

Pac-12 football this week: Deion Sanders, Kenny Dillingham debut

Caleb Williams continues building his resume as a top NFL Draft prospect, while Deion Sanders and Kenny Dillingham make their debuts.

2 days ago

Big 12...

Associated Press

Big 12 numbers: Evolving conference has more schools, students and miles to travel

The Big 12 Conference is bigger than ever before with 14 schools spread across eight states, and those numbers will increase next year.

7 days ago

Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State head coach at Pac-12 media day...

Arizona Sports

Some experts predict Arizona, and even Arizona State, to make bowl games

The Pac-12 projects to be a competitive conference. What about the bottom half, where Arizona and Arizona State are predicted to finish?

10 days ago

Arizona Wildcats look to define success with wins in 2023