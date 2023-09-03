Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Jayden de Laura, Jacob Cowing connect for 1st Wildcats touchdown of 2023

Sep 2, 2023, 8:43 PM | Updated: 9:07 pm

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) looks for a receiver against Northern Arizona during the fi...

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) looks for a receiver against Northern Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Wildcats have found the end zone for the first time in the 2023 season.

Junior quarterback Jayden de Laura connected with senior wide receiver Jacob Cowing on a four-yard fade route to the corner of the end zone against Northern Arizona on Saturday in Tucson.

Cowing, a Maricopa native, is a transfer from UTEP and on the Fred Biletnikoff Award preseason watchlist this season after reeling in 85 catches for 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s also on the list for the Paul Hornung and Maxwell awards.

de Laura, a Honolulu native, orchestrated a seven play, 65-yard drive that took up 3:57 of the first quarter for Arizona. The quarterback is on the Maxwell and Manning awards watchlist.

RELATED STORIES

On the second drive of the game, the Wildcats turned the ball over on downs after going for it on fourth-and-one outside of field goal range.

Wildcats continue to march

de Laura continues to lead Arizona down the field against the Lumberjacks.

The junior signal caller connected with Jonah Coleman for a seven-yard score to make it 14-0 early in the second quarter. The seven play, 78-yard drive took only 3:04 to complete.

He threw for 184 yards on 12-for-15 passing in the first half.

Arizona Football

Oregon State's Ryan Cooper Jr. (23) attempts to strip the ball from Washington State's De'Zhaun Str...

Associated Press

Oregon State, Washington State approached by Mountain West recently

The Mountain West Conference made pitches late last month to the Pac-12's final two members after realignment, Oregon St. and Washington St.

21 hours ago

Cornerback Adama Fall #19 of the Arizona Wildcats holds up the Territorial Cup after defeating the ...

Stephen Gugliociello

Arizona Wildcats look to define success with wins in 2023

The Arizona Wildcats enter the new season looking to take yet another step under third-year head football coach Jedd Fisch.

2 days ago

Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson (80) hauls in a tipped pass for an interception to s...

Associated Press

Oregon State, Washington State face uncertainty in what’s left of Pac-12

Just like that, the Pac-12 has been reduced to the Pac-2. Oregon State and Washington State will be the last two standing in the conference.

2 days ago

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips...

Associated Press

ACC moves forward to add Stanford, Cal and SMU

The Atlantic Coast Conference has cleared the way for Stanford, California and SMU to join the league next year, per the AP.

2 days ago

ACC logo...

Associated Press

UNC pushes back on ACC possibly adding Pac-12’s Stanford, Cal

ACC presidents and chancellors are scheduled to meet Friday morning to again consider adding Stanford, Cal and SMU.

3 days ago

Caleb Williams, USC Trojans quarterback...

Associated Press

Pac-12 football this week: Deion Sanders, Kenny Dillingham debut

Caleb Williams continues building his resume as a top NFL Draft prospect, while Deion Sanders and Kenny Dillingham make their debuts.

3 days ago

Jayden de Laura, Jacob Cowing connect for 1st Wildcats touchdown of 2023