The Arizona Wildcats have found the end zone for the first time in the 2023 season.

Junior quarterback Jayden de Laura connected with senior wide receiver Jacob Cowing on a four-yard fade route to the corner of the end zone against Northern Arizona on Saturday in Tucson.

Cowing, a Maricopa native, is a transfer from UTEP and on the Fred Biletnikoff Award preseason watchlist this season after reeling in 85 catches for 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s also on the list for the Paul Hornung and Maxwell awards.

de Laura, a Honolulu native, orchestrated a seven play, 65-yard drive that took up 3:57 of the first quarter for Arizona. The quarterback is on the Maxwell and Manning awards watchlist.

On the second drive of the game, the Wildcats turned the ball over on downs after going for it on fourth-and-one outside of field goal range.

Wildcats continue to march

de Laura continues to lead Arizona down the field against the Lumberjacks.

The junior signal caller connected with Jonah Coleman for a seven-yard score to make it 14-0 early in the second quarter. The seven play, 78-yard drive took only 3:04 to complete.

He threw for 184 yards on 12-for-15 passing in the first half.