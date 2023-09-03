Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

NFL.com: Collins could be 1st time Pro Bowler for Cardinals in 2023

Sep 3, 2023, 3:58 PM

Linebacker Zaven Collins #25 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in a team practice ahead of the ...

Linebacker Zaven Collins #25 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in a team practice ahead of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium on August 01, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

If the Arizona Cardinals are going to find success during the 2023 season, they are going to need breakout performances.

Sure, it’s only natural for Jonathan Gannon and his staff to expect high-level play from the likes of Budda Baker.

RELATED STORIES

But who else will step up?

Kevin Patra of NFL.com is pointing to third-year outside linebacker Zaven Collins as his best bet to rise to the level of a first-time Pro Bowler in 2023.

Similar to Haason Reddick in 2020, Collins could thrive in a position change, Patra writes:

With the Cardinals in full-on rebuild mode, let’s give Collins the Reddick Position Switch Breakout nomination. The 2021 first-round pick spent most of his first two seasons miscast as an off-ball linebacker — he played just 16 percent of his snaps on the edge. While he owns the traits to play several positions, moving him to a rushing linebacker role was the correct move by the new staff. Allowing the 6-foot-4 Tulsa product to get after the quarterback could pay the same dividends it once afforded Reddick.

Collins made just 25 combined tackles in 17 games (six starts) in 2021. However, last season, he started 16 of 17 games, making 100 combined tackles, two sacks, 11 tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

Collins made one tackle in the preseason, but it was a noteworthy one. In the 18-17 win over the Denver Broncos, the third-year man came off the weakside edge to track down running back Samaje Perine for a minimal gain. Not only did it show his ability to play on the line, but it showed his athleticism to catch up to the play once it had passed him.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner, right, runs with the ball as San Francisco 49ers lineb...

Stephen Gugliociello

Handful of Cardinals make fantasy football sense in 2023

Fantasy football is as much planning and preparation as it is luck. But more than luck, it's preparation. That's where we come in.

3 days ago

Kyler Murray, Jonathan Gannon introductory press conference...

Arizona Sports

Can the Cardinals tank and build culture at the same time?

Projections do not favor the Arizona Cardinals in 2023. They are threading the needle of rebuilding and resetting culture.

3 days ago

Jonathan Gannon at Cardinals training camp...

Haboob Blog

Does Jonathan Gannon want Cardinals to light their gut fire on the bus or in their car?

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's speech about finding a fire in the gut via car and bus is confusing. And it went viral.

3 days ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Have the Arizona Cardinals become the new punch line of the NFL?

The Cardinals latest ‘Flight Plan’ series video showed another side of head coach Jonathan Gannon, but between all the off-field noise Dan Bickley can’t help but wonder if Arizona is becoming the new punch line of the NFL. Video: Felisa Cárdenas/Arizona Sports Presented By

3 days ago

Paris Johnson Jr. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Stephen Gugliociello

PFF: Room for growth in Cardinals rookie Paris Johnson Jr.’s preseason

Preseason may not count in the standings, but that doesn't mean it's worthless: Players are still putting plays on tape.

4 days ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Could Arizona Cardinals fans see both Josh Dobbs and Clayton Tune vs. Washington Commanders?

With Kyler Murray starting on PUP list, could Cardinals fans see both Josh Dobbs and Clayton Tune at quarterback in the season opener against the Washington Commanders? Arizona Sports host John Gambadoro and guest host Tim Ring break down the options. Video: Felisa Cárdenas/Arizona Sports Photo: Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Presented By

3 days ago

NFL.com: Collins could be 1st time Pro Bowler for Cardinals in 2023