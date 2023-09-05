Fans of the NFL are no stranger to the comedians that are Peyton and Eli Manning, host of Monday Night Football’s Manningcast.

Whether it was Peyton’s “United Way” Saturday Night Live skit mentoring (or bullying) little kids, or Eli’s “Little Brothers” SNL skit that mocked older brothers, the two have been must see television outside of football.

The Manningcast, put on by Peyton’s Omaha Productions, aired in 2021 and has featured many A-List celebrity guests from current and former NBA and NFL players, coaches, comedians, actors and more.

The crew announced Monday that its family would be growing with an additional host, and the brothers held auditions for the role.

You could say the auditions for a third ManningCast host did not go as expected. pic.twitter.com/dDfdblWpVm — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) September 5, 2023

In the most Manning way possible, auditions were held by current Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff, Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, artist DJ Khaled, boxer Mike Tyson, actress Reese Witherspoon (kind of), social media influencer Livvy Dunne, rapper Lil Wayne, former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee, a golden retriever and a brief visit from Tom brady, who Peyton did not let audition and turned the lights out.

“Jared, how exited are you to be on the most popular show on television,” the brothers asked Goff.

“Isn’t this for the Manningcast?” Goff asked.

While it has still not been announced who the new host will be, it can be assumed the simulcast to MNF will be filled with more guests, takes and eextremely comedic fun.