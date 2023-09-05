Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

HABOOB

Peyton, Eli Manning launch hilarious auditions for new Manningcast host

Sep 5, 2023, 2:05 PM

(Omaha Productions screenshot)...

(Omaha Productions screenshot)

(Omaha Productions screenshot)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


Arizona Sports

Fans of the NFL are no stranger to the comedians that are Peyton and Eli Manning, host of Monday Night Football’s Manningcast.

Whether it was Peyton’s “United Way” Saturday Night Live skit mentoring (or bullying) little kids, or Eli’s “Little Brothers” SNL skit that mocked older brothers, the two have been must see television outside of football.

The Manningcast, put on by Peyton’s Omaha Productions, aired in 2021 and has featured many A-List celebrity guests from current and former NBA and NFL players, coaches, comedians, actors and more.

The crew announced Monday that its family would be growing with an additional host, and the brothers held auditions for the role.

In the most Manning way possible, auditions were held by current Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff, Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, artist DJ Khaled, boxer Mike Tyson, actress Reese Witherspoon (kind of), social media influencer Livvy Dunne, rapper Lil Wayne, former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee, a golden retriever and a brief visit from Tom brady, who Peyton did not let audition and turned the lights out.

“Jared, how exited are you to be on the most popular show on television,” the brothers asked Goff.

“Isn’t this for the Manningcast?” Goff asked.

While it has still not been announced who the new host will be, it can be assumed the simulcast to MNF will be filled with more guests, takes and eextremely comedic fun.

Haboob

Jonathan Gannon at Cardinals training camp...

Haboob Blog

Does Jonathan Gannon want Cardinals to light their gut fire on the bus or in their car?

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's speech about finding a fire in the gut via car and bus is confusing. And it went viral.

5 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: State of the Sun Devils Podcast: ASU victorious over Southern Utah after lengthy weather delay

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: ASU victorious over Southern Utah after lengthy weather delay. Video:  Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports  

5 days ago

A young fan pulls the ball out of the glove of Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer on a ball hit by Ariz...

Kellan Olson

D-backs fan, child robs Reds OF of home run catch

If you've ever been to a ball game as a kid and you're sitting in the outfield bleachers, you bring your glove just in case that moment comes.

12 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Another Gallentine’s Day to remember #mlb #dbacks

Another Gallentine’s Day to remember as the Arizona Diamondbacks take the series win over the Texas Rangers with a 6-3 victory on Tuesday night.

14 days ago

Evan Longoria...

Alex Weiner

Evan Longoria returns after re-injuring back getting off toilet: ‘Makes me sound really old’

D-backs 3B Evan Longoria said he re-aggravated his back injury while getting up off the toilet during Arizona's road series in San Francisco.

15 days ago

Savannah Bananas (NESN X screenshot)...

Wills Rice

Don’t flip out: Savannah Bananas make backflip catch in outfield

The Savannah Bananas may have given the term Web Gem a completely different meaning with this catch on Friday.

18 days ago

Peyton, Eli Manning launch hilarious auditions for new Manningcast host