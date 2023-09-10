Maybe it’s the scheme. Maybe it’s the noise from the cow bells at Davis Wade Stadium.

Either way, the Mississippi State Bulldogs and their defense are getting to Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura in Starkville, Miss.

de Laura threw three interceptions on the Wildcats’ first three possessions on Saturday, resulting in a 14-0 deficit at the end of the first quarter.

Nathaniel Watson came down with an interception on Arizona’s first possession after the ball was tipped in the air in Wildcat territory.

On the second possession, linebacker Jett Johnson was able to read de Laura from the middle of the field and under cut the route and intercept the pass and return it to the six yard line, leading to a touchdown by the Bulldogs.

On the third possession, Arizona was down to third and 2, but de Laura went for the home run ball and safety Shawn Preston Jr. wrestled the ball away for the the pick.

The Arizona junior signal caller finished the first quarter 5-8 for 25 yards.