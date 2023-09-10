Close
Bell rung: Arizona’s de Laura intercepted three times in 1st quarter by Mississippi St.

Sep 9, 2023, 5:37 PM | Updated: 7:12 pm

Jayden de Laura #7 of the Arizona Wildcats passes the ball during the first half against the Missis...

Jayden de Laura #7 of the Arizona Wildcats passes the ball during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Maybe it’s the scheme. Maybe it’s the noise from the cow bells at Davis Wade Stadium.

Either way, the Mississippi State Bulldogs and their defense are getting to Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura in Starkville, Miss.

de Laura threw three interceptions on the Wildcats’ first three possessions on Saturday, resulting in a 14-0 deficit at the end of the first quarter.

Nathaniel Watson came down with an interception on Arizona’s first possession after the ball was tipped in the air in Wildcat territory.

On the second possession, linebacker Jett Johnson was able to read de Laura from the middle of the field and under cut the route and intercept the pass and return it to the six yard line, leading to a touchdown by the Bulldogs.

On the third possession, Arizona was down to third and 2, but de Laura went for the home run ball and safety Shawn Preston Jr. wrestled the ball away for the the pick.

The Arizona junior signal caller finished the first quarter 5-8 for 25 yards.

