Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Just short: Arizona, de Laura fall to Mississippi State in Starkville

Sep 9, 2023, 8:21 PM | Updated: 9:03 pm

Jayden de Laura #7 of the Arizona Wildcats carries the ball during the first half against the Missi...

Jayden de Laura #7 of the Arizona Wildcats carries the ball during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

After the first quarter on Saturday in Starkville, Miss., Jayden de Laura and the Arizona Wildcats (1-1) may not have known what hit them, but it sounded like a cow bell.

With three interceptions and a fumble inside the offensive 10-yard line, the field was definitely tilted toward the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Wildcats were able to force overtime, but on a fourth and 10, de Laura’s scramble came up inches short of a first down, ending the game at 31-24 in favor of Mississippi St. (2-0).

RELATED STORIES

Starting late in the second quarter, de Laura began making the magic work on long plays. He connected with Tetairoa McMillan for 55 yards down to the Arizona one-yard line before the quarterback ran it in for the score. It was a three-play drive that took only 38 seconds.

In the third, the quarterback connected with McMillian for 21 yards before hooking up with Jacob Cowing for a 17-yard touchdown to draw the game back within a touchdown at 21-14.

de Laura found the 6-foot-5 McMillian at the back of the end zone inside 10 minutes of the fourth quarter, leading the Wildcats to tie the game at 21-21.

After the first quarter, the junior de Laura was 27-35 for 317 yards, two touchdown passing, one INT and a touchdown running. The junior signal caller finished the first quarter 5-8 for 25 yards with three picks.

McMillan finished with eight catches for 161 yards and a touchdown. Cowing had seven catches for 31 yards and a score while Michael Wiley had eight grabs for 60 yards.

The slow start really hindered the Wildcats. When the halftime whistle blew, the Wildcats trailed only 14-7.

Mississippi State’s Nathaniel Watson came down with an interception on Arizona’s first possession after the ball was tipped in the air in Wildcat territory.

On the second possession, linebacker Jett Johnson was able to read de Laura from the middle of the field and under cut the route and intercept the pass and return it to the 6-yard line, leading to a touchdown by the Bulldogs.

On the third possession, Arizona was down to third and 2, but de Laura went for the home run ball and safety Shawn Preston Jr. wrestled the ball away for the the pick.

Arizona Football

Jayden de Laura #7 of the Arizona Wildcats passes the ball during the first half against the Missis...

Stephen Gugliociello

Bell rung: Arizona’s de Laura intercepted three times in 1st quarter by Mississippi St.

Maybe it's the scheme. Maybe it's the noise from the cow bells. Either way, Arizona QB Jayden de Laura is having trouble early.

1 day ago

Pac-12...

Associated Press

OSU, WSU ask court to prevent departing Pac-12 schools from standing in way of rebuilding conference

Oregon State and Washington State on Friday filed a complaint in Washington state court against the Pac-12 and Commissioner George Kliavkoff.

2 days ago

Mississippi State fans ring their cowbells before the college football game between the Georgia Bul...

Stephen Gugliociello

More cowbell? Wildcats simulate noise ahead of trip to Starkville

The Arizona Wildcats will be expecting more cowbell as the head to Starkville, Miss., to take on Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium.

3 days ago

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders yells from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college...

Associated Press

Deion Sanders’ 2nd game at Colorado highlights Week 2 for the undefeated Pac-12

Here are the games to watch in Week 2 as the Pac-12 aims to remain undefeated on the season, headlined by Colorado hosting Nebraska.

3 days ago

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) embraces wide receivers Xavier Weaver (10) and Jimmy Horn ...

Associated Press

Colorado, Deion Sanders surge into AP Top 25 after upset over TCU; 6 Pac-12 teams ranked

No. 22 Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders moved into the AP Top 25 college football poll Tuesday after scoring a big upset over TCU.

5 days ago

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) and coach Jedd Fisch watch a replay during the first half o...

Associated Press

Arizona dominates Northern Arizona in football season opener behind de Laura’s four touchdowns

Jayden de Laura accounted for four touchdowns Tacario Davis returned a blocked field goal 85 yards for a score as Arizona beat NAU, 38-3.

5 days ago

Just short: Arizona, de Laura fall to Mississippi State in Starkville