Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Sunday Night Baseball: D-backs can move into 2nd wild card spot with win over Cubs

Sep 17, 2023, 3:47 PM

Evan Longoria...

Evan Longoria #3 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with Geraldo Perdomo #2 and Alek Thomas #5 after scoring the game winning run against catcher Yan Gomes #15 of the Chicago Cubs during the 13th inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on September 16, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Cubs 7-6 in 13 innings. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY AARON SCHMIDT


Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — There’s two weeks left in the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and the National League Wild Card race will be in the spotlight with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs battling on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

At 78-72, the Diamondbacks enter the game tied for the third spot with the Miami Marlins, who beat the NL East-champion Atlanta Braves 16-2 Sunday afternoon.

Cubs (78-71), who hold the second wild card spot, have dropped four in a row, including two to the D-backs this weekend after Arizona’s 7-6 win in 13 innings on Saturday.

RELATED STORIES

As Sunday’s day games wrapped up, the Cincinnati Reds (78-73) were a half-game out of a playoff spot following a 8-4 loss to the New York Mets, while the San Francisco Giants (76-74) improved to 1.5 games behind following their 11-10 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Completing the sweep over the Cubs would propel the Diamondbacks into sole possession of the second wild card spot, giving them a needed cushion ahead of the team’s two-game set against the Giants beginning on Tuesday in Phoenix.

A pair of rookies in D-backs’ Ryne Nelson (7-8, 5.53 ERA) and Cubs’ Jordan Wicks (3-0, 1.99 ERA) will face off on Sunday Night Baseball. It marks Arizona’s first Sunday Night Baseball game since May 13, 2018, against the Washington Nationals.

“We learned about a week ago that this was going to be an ESPN game, and I think everybody was kind of like, ‘What does that mean?'” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “… It doesn’t happen a lot here, we’re proud of it. We’ve earned that. And it’s a great game.

“It’s great for Major League Baseball to put two teams on that aren’t necessarily the Red Sox and the Yankees. … We want to go out there and represent the state.”

First pitch will commence at 4:10 p.m. on ESPN 620 AM / 98.7 FM HD-2. 

Arizona Diamondbacks

Drey Jameson...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Drey Jameson to undergo Tommy John surgery, Scott McGough to IL

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said RHP Drey Jameson will have Tommy John surgery after he attempted to rehab.

19 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks players celebrate in the locker room after an MLB baseball game against the Sa...

John Guzzon

Remember 2011: D-backs eliminated from NL West as Dodgers claim 10th title in 11 years

The Dodgers clinched the NL West title for the 10th time in 11 seasons Saturday, marking 12 straight years of the D-backs not winning it.

19 hours ago

Gabriel Moreno...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Gabriel Moreno walks off Cubs in 13th inning, playoff race tightens

Gabriel Moreno's walk-off single in the 13th inning gave the D-backs a critical victory over the Cubs as they chase a playoff berth.

19 hours ago

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Sports

NL Wild Card standings: Diamondbacks fight for final spot

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in a playoff hunt for the first time in years. After a cold July and early August, they are back in the race.

2 days ago

Brandon Pfaadt...

Alex Weiner

D-backs notebook: Lovullo handling rookie starters differently, Lawlar’s playing time

Pregame notes on the D-backs' handling of rookie starting pitchers, Jordan Lawlar's play time and Saturday's pitching matchup.

2 days ago

Brandon Pfaadt...

Alex Weiner

Brandon Pfaadt gives D-backs needed effective start in win over Cubs

D-backs starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt stepped up with a scoreless start, while Cubs ace Justin Steele allowed six runs at Chase Field.

3 days ago

Sunday Night Baseball: D-backs can move into 2nd wild card spot with win over Cubs