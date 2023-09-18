Close
USC-Colorado leads off Pac-12 football schedule Sept. 30

Sep 18, 2023, 10:05 AM

Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans reacts after he threw a touchdown pass against the Stanford C...

Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans reacts after he threw a touchdown pass against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Stanford Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The No. 5 USC Trojans led by potential No. 1 pick Caleb Williams will host Deion Sanders’ No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes at 9 a.m. MST on Saturday, Sept. 30. The game will be televised on Fox.

The Pac-12 released its football schedule for the weekend on Monday.

Locally, the Arizona State Sun Devils’ visit to face the California Golden Bears will kick off at noon MST. The Arizona Wildcats will close the conference slate with a 7 p.m. start against the No. 8 Washington Huskies. Both games will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.

RELATED STORIES

A matchup of ranked teams will air on FS1 Friday when the No. 11 Utah Utes visit the No. 14 Oregon State Beavers with a 6 p.m. kickoff.

Here’s the full schedule.

Pac-12 football schedule – Sept. 29/30

Friday

6 p.m. MST – Utah at Oregon State (FS1) – previously announced

Saturday

9 a.m. MST – USC at Colorado (FOX)

12 p.m. MST – Arizona State at Cal (Pac-12 Network)

3:30 p.m. MST – Oregon at Stanford (Pac-12 Network)

7 p.m. MST – Washington at Arizona (Pac-12 Network)

Arizona State Football

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Arizona State embarrassed by Fresno State, State of the Sun Devils podcast reaction

Arizona State shutout at home by Fresno State 29-0 for the first time since 1988. The guys discuss the quarterback situation and the injury bug that has more than bit the Sun Devils. Video: Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

11 hours ago

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Wills Rice

Arizona State football puts on historically bad performance in loss to Fresno State

It was a historic night in the worst way for Arizona State football at Mountain America Stadium on Saturday.

1 day ago

Arizona State QB Jaden Rashada (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Wills Rice

ASU QB Jaden Rashada ‘out 4-6 weeks’ with undisclosed injury

The hits just kept on coming for the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday after a 29-0 defeat to Fresno State at Mountain America Stadium.

11 hours ago

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Wills Rice

ASU football walloped by Fresno State at home, injury bug bites again

Arizona State was shutout at Mountain America Stadium on Saturday 29-0 by Fresno State, turning the ball over eight times in the contest.

1 day ago

(Twitter screenshot/@DanSpindleKSL)...

Haboob Blog

Arizona State graphic appears during Arizona Wildcats broadcast on Pac-12 Network

An Arizona State graphic was displayed instead of an Arizona graphic during the Arizona-UTEP game on the Pac-12 Network.

1 day ago

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Wills Rice

ASU’s Trenton Bourguet exits in 1st quarter with injury, Drew Pyne gets nod at QB

Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet exited in the first quarter against Fresno State with an apparent left leg injury.

1 day ago

