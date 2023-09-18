The No. 5 USC Trojans led by potential No. 1 pick Caleb Williams will host Deion Sanders’ No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes at 9 a.m. MST on Saturday, Sept. 30. The game will be televised on Fox.

The Pac-12 released its football schedule for the weekend on Monday.

Locally, the Arizona State Sun Devils’ visit to face the California Golden Bears will kick off at noon MST. The Arizona Wildcats will close the conference slate with a 7 p.m. start against the No. 8 Washington Huskies. Both games will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.

A matchup of ranked teams will air on FS1 Friday when the No. 11 Utah Utes visit the No. 14 Oregon State Beavers with a 6 p.m. kickoff.

Here’s the full schedule.

Pac-12 football schedule – Sept. 29/30

Friday 6 p.m. MST – Utah at Oregon State (FS1) – previously announced

Saturday 9 a.m. MST – USC at Colorado (FOX) 12 p.m. MST – Arizona State at Cal (Pac-12 Network) 3:30 p.m. MST – Oregon at Stanford (Pac-12 Network) 7 p.m. MST – Washington at Arizona (Pac-12 Network)

