Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Julie Ertz says goodbye to US national team after win over South Africa

Sep 22, 2023, 11:56 AM

United States' Julie Ertz heads the ball during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match betw...

United States' Julie Ertz heads the ball during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and the United States in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CINCINNATI (AP) — Two-time Women’s World Cup winner Julie Ertz played her final match for the United States, an emotional 3-0 victory over South Africa in an exhibition on Thursday night.

Ertz announced last month that she was retiring after a 10-year career. She started against South Africa, wearing the captain’s armband for her 123th appearance for the United States.

Lynn Williams scored twice as the U.S. did all its scoring in the first half. Ertz subbed out in the 35th minute to a standing ovation from the crowd at TQL Stadium, shorty after Trinity Rodman’s goal that made it 2-0.

Following the game, Ertz took a lap around the field to applaud fans, many of whom held signs reading “Thank You Julie.”

“If you can have a dream and make it a reality, it’s a really cool dream to have,” Ertz said.

The teams play again on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. That match will be the last for Megan Rapinoe, who is also retiring.

It was the first match for the United States since exiting this summer’s Women’s World Cup in the Round of 16. The Americans were eliminated by Sweden in a penalty shootout, their earliest elimination from soccer’s top tournament.

The 31-year-old Ertz had hinted at her retirement following the loss to Sweden, tearfully telling reporters it was likely her final match wearing the team crest. She made it official in August.

“Julie has been a mainstay ever since she got on this team. She took her chance in 2014, 2015 and ran with it, and honestly she’s been one of the most important players for this team over the last decade,” Alex Morgan said. “She’s going out on her terms, and I’m just really happy for her.”

Ertz said before Thursday’s game that being able to spend time with her son and husband Zach Ertz, a tight end for the Arizona Cardinals, was “irreplaceable.” And she was grateful to walk away on her own terms.

“I do feel I could step away and be like, ‘It’s not because Momma can’t play. Momma can play. She has just adapted priorities,'” she said. “And I think that just comes with age and just I feel like I’ve been so blessed to have the career that I’ve had.”

It was uncertain whether Ertz would return to soccer before she was named to the World Cup team. The two-time U.S. Player of the Year nursed a knee injury before helping the U.S. win bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, then took time off for the birth of her son last year.

But she appeared in a pair of exhibitions against Ireland in April and signed with Angel City of the National Women’s Soccer League, working her way back into shape.

Known for her versatility, Ertz was a center back for the 2015 World Cup champion U.S. team and a defensive midfielder when the Americans defended their title in 2019.

She finishes her national team career with 20 goals. She started all 17 of her World Cup matches.

Ertz scored six goals in 95 games with the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars from 2014-2021. She played in three games for Angel City this season with one goal.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Josh Woods practices...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Josh Woods ‘trending the right way,’ but ruled out vs. Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals will be without starting inside linebacker Josh Woods when the team takes on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

2 hours ago

Micah Parsons sacks Daniel Jones...

Tyler Drake

Electric Cowboys defense presents toughest out yet for 2023 Cardinals

You don't have to look far to get an idea of just how dominant the Dallas Cowboys defense has been two games into the regular season.

19 hours ago

Leki Fotu (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona Sports

Injury report: Cardinals’ Leki Fotu back at practice after missing Week 2

The banged up Arizona Cardinals are searching for their first win of the year when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

22 hours ago

Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLi...

Stephen Gugliociello

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs suffered torn ACL ahead of Cardinals game

Reports coming out of Cowboys camp Thursday, standout cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL during practice on Thursday.

22 hours ago

Joshua Dobbs in Week 2...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: It’s all about trusting the process for Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs

Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback Joshua Dobbs has had quite the NFL road to get to where he is today.

2 days ago

Jeff Smith #16 of the New York Jets caries the ball during the first quarter of a preseason game ag...

Kellan Olson

Arizona Cardinals sign WR Jeff Smith to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals made an addition to the practice squad on Wednesday, signing wide receiver Jeff Smith.

2 days ago

Julie Ertz says goodbye to US national team after win over South Africa