Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Zaven Collins leaves Cowboys-Cardinals game with eye injury

Sep 24, 2023, 3:43 PM | Updated: 4:39 pm

Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins...

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins left in the third quarter of his team’s 28-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys with an eye injury.

He did not return to the game.

Arizona also lost inside linebacker Krys Barnes, who went to the locker room with a hand injury in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Collins recorded two tackles, including a sack and tackle for loss, as Arizona (1-2) jumped out to a 21-10 lead at halftime.

The third-year pro, who switched positions after playing inside linebacker his first two NFL campaigns, has been a productive member of the deep outside linebacker rotation used by head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

RELATED STORIES

Collins shared edge rush duties with Victor Dimukeje, Dennis Gardeck, Jesse Luketa and Cameron Thomas.

On the season, Collins has seven tackles and 1.5 sacks, plus an interception.

At inside linebacker with Barnes injured, the Cardinals were down to starter Kyzir White, special teamer Ezekiel Turner and rookie Owen Pappoe. Arizona entered the game without Josh Woods, who sat out with an ankle injury.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Jonathan Gannon looks on...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals upset Cowboys, give Jonathan Gannon 1st victory as coach

The Arizona Cardinals held down the Dallas Cowboys in the red zone and ran through them to build a first-half lead that they kept.

10 minutes ago

Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals...

Arizona Sports

Matt Prater ties own Arizona Cardinals franchise mark for longest field goal

Who holds the record for longest made field goal kicks in Arizona Cardinals history? Matt Prater is securing his place in the record books.

1 hour ago

Joshua Dobbs, Cardinals vs. Cowboys...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals jump ahead of Cowboys behind Joshua Dobbs, diverse running game

The Arizona Cardinals got tricky by utilizing quarterback Joshua Dobbs' legs against the Dallas Cowboys, taking an early lead.

3 hours ago

Leki Fotu...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals DL Leki Fotu officially active vs. Dallas Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Leki Fotu is active for the team's Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

5 hours ago

Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports...

Stephen Gugliociello

Cardinals brass at ASU vs. USC game to potentially scout Trojans’ QB Caleb Williams

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort was in attendance pregame for the game in Tempe, but he was seen on the Trojans' sideline.

22 hours ago

Joshua Dobbs...

Arizona Sports

Giants LB Bobby Okereke fined for hit on Cardinals’ Joshua Dobbs

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke was fined by the NFL for his hit on Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs in Week 2.

1 day ago

Zaven Collins leaves Cowboys-Cardinals game with eye injury