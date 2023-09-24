Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins left in the third quarter of his team’s 28-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys with an eye injury.

He did not return to the game.

Arizona also lost inside linebacker Krys Barnes, who went to the locker room with a hand injury in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Collins recorded two tackles, including a sack and tackle for loss, as Arizona (1-2) jumped out to a 21-10 lead at halftime.

The third-year pro, who switched positions after playing inside linebacker his first two NFL campaigns, has been a productive member of the deep outside linebacker rotation used by head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

Collins shared edge rush duties with Victor Dimukeje, Dennis Gardeck, Jesse Luketa and Cameron Thomas.

On the season, Collins has seven tackles and 1.5 sacks, plus an interception.

At inside linebacker with Barnes injured, the Cardinals were down to starter Kyzir White, special teamer Ezekiel Turner and rookie Owen Pappoe. Arizona entered the game without Josh Woods, who sat out with an ankle injury.

