The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned pitcher Slade Cecconi to Triple-A on Sunday to make way for reliever Miguel Castro’s return from the paternity list on Monday morning.

The D-backs play the New York Yankees with a 10:05 a.m. first pitch for the rescheduled game. It will air on the Arizona Sports app and simulcast on 98.7 and ESPN 620 AM.

Castro last pitched last Tuesday in a win against the San Francisco Giants. He was sent to the paternity list on Tuesday along with the recall of Cecconi.

He had put together a near-spotless month of September before going to the paternity list, going 7.2 total innings over eight games and allowing no runs and three hits. He had 11 strikeouts with one walk during that span.

Cecconi has made seven appearances with four starts this year.

The right-hander has a 4.33 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 20 strikeouts to four walks.

He last pitched Friday in Arizona’s 7-1 loss to the Yankees, allowing one earned run — via a solo home run — and three hits over 2.2 frames.

The Diamondbacks as of Monday morning sit in the second National League Wild Card spot with a 0.5-game lead on the Chicago Cubs, who have the final wild card position. Arizona is 1.0 game ahead of the Miami Marlins as well.

