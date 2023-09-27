Close
State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Did Arizona State football get a moral victory over USC?

Sep 26, 2023, 9:05 PM

Jesse Morrison's Profile Picture

BY JESSE MORRISON


Arizona Sports

On the most recent episode of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis react to Arizona State football’s 42-28 loss to then-No. 5 USC and its star quarterback Caleb Williams.

ASU (1-3) played surprisingly well against the Trojans (4-0) on Saturday, outperforming expectations. Running back Cam Skattebo had a monster game. He produced 20 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown on the ground.  He also had four receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown. He even had success when given the opportunity to throw the ball.

The Sun Devils may have won the game if their quarterback play had been better. Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne started for the first time in his ASU career. He struggled to a 58.3% completion percentage, threw an interception and fumbled.  He was outplayed by Williams, who had three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.

The guys wrapped up the podcast talking about the success of Sun Devil Volleyball. ASU has had an undefeated start to the season and had a 3-0 win over rival Arizona at a packed Mullett Arena on Thursday. The match extended the Sun Devils’ streak of not losing a set to seven matches in a row.

