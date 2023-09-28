Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Eye patches and blurred vision: Cardinals LB Zaven Collins describes ‘freak’ injury

Sep 28, 2023, 4:31 PM

Zaven Collins at practice...

Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins will be wearing a dark visor on the field for the foreseeable future, but it beats an eye patch.

Collins exited Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys after getting poked where he described as the muscles above his right eye.

The linebacker said he was struggling to see out of it, and he watched the rest of the game inside out of one eye.

“It was a freak accident. I saw the doctors, they’re like, ‘Yeah we’ve never really seen this before,'” Collins told reporters at practice on Thursday. “I looked in the mirror, and I did not like what I saw. It was weird, this eye was straight, this eye was pointing straight up in the air, so it was all over the place.”

RELATED STORIES

Collins said his vision started to get back to normal after a couple days, and he was a full participant at practice on Wednesday.

He said the visor helps with some blurriness out of the side of his eye and protects him as he recovers. He doesn’t anticipate wearing it for the rest of his career but at least until he feels comfortable again.

“I’m telling you, this right eye was all over the place, I was seeing double of everything,” Collins said.

Collins said he wore an eye patch for a few days after the game, and he had people sending him pirate emojis to bring some light to the situation.

The third-year defender explained what he perceived happened on the play in the third quarter.

“Sometimes offensive tackles flash their hands at your face to try and stop your charge or redirect you,” Collins explained. “I think he just got his fingertips down … so whenever he did that, it just hit me right in the face.”

Edge rusher Dennis Gardeck also got poked and had a black eye, Collins said.

Collins recorded a sack and a tackle for loss before exiting Arizona’s 28-16 victory.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Wide receiver Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals prepares for the snap during the second ha...

Arizona Sports

Injury report: Marquise Brown limited at practice ahead of Cardinals-49ers

The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 4 with an 1-2 record against the NFC East as they prepare to play against the San Francisco 49ers.

32 minutes ago

Roy Lopez at practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals DL Roy Lopez hoping to stick with hometown team

As a Tempe native who played for Mesquite High School, it's a clean slate in a familiar setting with a team Roy Lopez grew up watching.

23 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ Matt Prater named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for performance vs. Cowboys

Cardinals kicker Matt Prater was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after Arizona's win against the Dallas Cowboys.

1 day ago

Wide receiver Rondale Moore #4 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the football ahead of linebacker ...

Kellan Olson

Arizona Cardinals OC embracing unique utilization of WR Rondale Moore

Arizona Cardinals wideout Rondale Moore was one of a few skill players to have a big gain on Sunday, and his came from the backfield.

2 days ago

Joshua Dobbs...

Haboob Blog

Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs has finally made it in the team shop

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs' jersey is now available in the Arizona Cardinals team shop after he could not find it.

2 days ago

Roy Lopez...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals sign former Mesquite HS, Arizona DT Roy Lopez

The Arizona Cardinals signed Valley native and former Houston Texans defensive tackle Roy Lopez to the active roster on Tuesday.

2 days ago

Eye patches and blurred vision: Cardinals LB Zaven Collins describes ‘freak’ injury