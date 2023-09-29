Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT

Injury report: Cardinals’ Marquise Brown questionable to play vs. 49ers

Sep 29, 2023, 2:44 PM

Wide receiver Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals prepares for the snap during the second half of their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 4 with receiver Hollywood Brown questionable to play with a thumb injury.

Also questionable are backup running back Keaontay Ingram (neck), linebacker Krys Barnes (finger) and rookie right tackle Paris Johnson Jr (ankle). The 2023 first-round pick, Johnson cropped up on the injury report for the first time Friday.

The good news for the Cardinal is that starting running back James Conner is ready to go after being listed on the Wednesday injury report as limited with a back issue. He went full-go in practices on Thursday and Friday.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Ledbetter (finger) and linebacker Josh Woods (ankle) are out.

For San Francisco, receiver Deebo Samuel (ribs/knee) was upgraded to limited on Friday but is questionable to play. Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) appeared on the Friday injury report for the first time as is also questionable alongside linebackers Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Dre Greenlaw.

Receiver Jauan Jennings (shin) is doubtful to play after not participating all week.

A look at the full injury report:

Arizona Cardinals-San Francisco 49ers injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Krys Barnes LB Finger DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Jonathan Ledbetter DL Finger DNP DNP DNP Out
Josh Woods LB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Marquise Brown WR Thumb Limited Limited Questionable
Keaontay Ingram RB Neck Limited DNP Questionable
James Conner RB Back Limited Full Full
Paris Johnson OL Ankle Limited Questionable
Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Full Full Full
Zaven Collins LB Eye Full Full Full

San Francisco 49ers

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Dre Greenlaw LB Ankle DNP Limited Questionable
Elijah Mitchell RB Knee DNP Questionable
Jauan Jennings WR Shin DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
Deebo Samuel WR Ribs/Knee DNP DNP Questionable
Trent Williams T NIR-Rest DNP
Brandon Aiyuk WR Shoulder Limited Limited Full
Ambry Thomas CB Knee Limited Limited Full
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles LB Ankle Full Limited Questionable

