The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 4 with receiver Hollywood Brown questionable to play with a thumb injury.

Also questionable are backup running back Keaontay Ingram (neck), linebacker Krys Barnes (finger) and rookie right tackle Paris Johnson Jr (ankle). The 2023 first-round pick, Johnson cropped up on the injury report for the first time Friday.

The good news for the Cardinal is that starting running back James Conner is ready to go after being listed on the Wednesday injury report as limited with a back issue. He went full-go in practices on Thursday and Friday.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Ledbetter (finger) and linebacker Josh Woods (ankle) are out.

For San Francisco, receiver Deebo Samuel (ribs/knee) was upgraded to limited on Friday but is questionable to play. Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) appeared on the Friday injury report for the first time as is also questionable alongside linebackers Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Dre Greenlaw.

Receiver Jauan Jennings (shin) is doubtful to play after not participating all week.

A look at the full injury report:

Arizona Cardinals-San Francisco 49ers injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Krys Barnes LB Finger DNP Limited Limited Questionable Jonathan Ledbetter DL Finger DNP DNP DNP Out Josh Woods LB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Marquise Brown WR Thumb — Limited Limited Questionable Keaontay Ingram RB Neck — Limited DNP Questionable James Conner RB Back Limited Full Full — Paris Johnson OL Ankle — — Limited Questionable Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Full Full Full — Zaven Collins LB Eye Full Full Full —

San Francisco 49ers

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Dre Greenlaw LB Ankle DNP Limited — Questionable Elijah Mitchell RB Knee — — DNP Questionable Jauan Jennings WR Shin DNP DNP DNP Doubtful Deebo Samuel WR Ribs/Knee DNP DNP — Questionable Trent Williams T NIR-Rest DNP — — — Brandon Aiyuk WR Shoulder Limited Limited Full — Ambry Thomas CB Knee Limited Limited Full — Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles LB Ankle Full Limited — Questionable

Follow @AZSports

Presented By