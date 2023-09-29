ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT
Injury report: Cardinals’ Marquise Brown questionable to play vs. 49ers
Sep 29, 2023, 2:44 PM
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 4 with receiver Hollywood Brown questionable to play with a thumb injury.
Also questionable are backup running back Keaontay Ingram (neck), linebacker Krys Barnes (finger) and rookie right tackle Paris Johnson Jr (ankle). The 2023 first-round pick, Johnson cropped up on the injury report for the first time Friday.
The good news for the Cardinal is that starting running back James Conner is ready to go after being listed on the Wednesday injury report as limited with a back issue. He went full-go in practices on Thursday and Friday.
Defensive tackle Jonathan Ledbetter (finger) and linebacker Josh Woods (ankle) are out.
For San Francisco, receiver Deebo Samuel (ribs/knee) was upgraded to limited on Friday but is questionable to play. Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) appeared on the Friday injury report for the first time as is also questionable alongside linebackers Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Dre Greenlaw.
Receiver Jauan Jennings (shin) is doubtful to play after not participating all week.
A look at the full injury report:
Arizona Cardinals-San Francisco 49ers injury reports
Arizona Cardinals
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Krys Barnes
|LB
|Finger
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|DL
|Finger
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Josh Woods
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Thumb
|—
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Keaontay Ingram
|RB
|Neck
|—
|Limited
|DNP
|Questionable
|James Conner
|RB
|Back
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|—
|Paris Johnson
|OL
|Ankle
|—
|—
|Limited
|Questionable
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|Hand
|Full
|Full
|Full
|—
|Zaven Collins
|LB
|Eye
|Full
|Full
|Full
|—
San Francisco 49ers
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Dre Greenlaw
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Limited
|—
|Questionable
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|Knee
|—
|—
|DNP
|Questionable
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|Shin
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|Ribs/Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|—
|Questionable
|Trent Williams
|T
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|—
|Ambry Thomas
|CB
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|—
|Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
|LB
|Ankle
|Full
|Limited
|—
|Questionable