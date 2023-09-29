Former Arizona Cardinals linebacker and current Las Vegas Raider Chandler Jones was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday, Clark County records confirm.

The records state Jones allegedly violated a domestic violence temporary protective order.

The Raiders released a statement following the arrest:

Jones’ arrest follows a troubling summer of posts on social media. He criticized owner Mark Davis, coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler in a series of posts, which he has since taken down. Jones also posted that the Raiders sent a mental health representative to his home, and within a week, on Monday posted he was hospitalized against his will and sent to a behavioral health facility.

The posts later on Monday had Jones claiming he called Ziegler for help as he was taken to the facility and that the GM did not answer.

Jones was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list on Sept. 20. McDaniels offered little comment when asked before news of the designation.

“We’re just respecting that process and understand the situation, and that’s really all I can say about it,” McDaniels said.

Jones is in the second season of a three-year, $51 million deal he signed with the Raiders after spending his previous six season in Arizona.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

