Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

State of the Sun Devils podcast: How does Arizona State football beat Cal?

Sep 30, 2023, 8:15 AM

Jesse Morrison's Profile Picture

BY JESSE MORRISON


Arizona Sports

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis break down Arizona State football’s first road matchup of the season coming up on Saturday at Cal.

The Sun Devils (1-3, 0-1) go into the matchup with the Golden Bears (2-2, 0-1) on an upward trajectory as they hung around with then-No. 5 USC in Week 4, losing 42-28.

Injuries are again a big storyline for ASU as quarterback Drew Pyne will be out this week. Redshirt junior Trenton Bourguet, who exited the Fresno State loss in Week 3 with what appeared to be a lower leg injury, will most likely get the start for the Sun Devils. In seven games in 2022, he completed 71.4% of his passes with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was six-for-eight with 47 yards and an interception before exiting against the Bulldogs before leaving.

RELATED STORIES

In order to stop Cal, ASU will have to halt the Golden Bears’ terrific rushing attack. They feature a three-headed monster at the tailback position. Jaydn Ott has 308 yards and four touchdowns, Isaiah Ifanese has 236 yards and four touchdowns and Ashton Stredick has 182 yards and two touchdowns.

The Sun Devils and Cal kickoff on Saturday at noon Arizona time on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona State Football

Sun Devil uniforms for Week 5 vs. Cal...

Aaron Schmidt

Sun Devils unveiling fresh road uniform in matchup vs. Cal

As the Sun Devils hit the road to face Cal, fans get to see the team's new white and maroon helmet/jersey/pants combination.

19 hours ago

Trenton Bourguet...

Aaron Schmidt

Arizona State football faces Cal with Trenton Bourguet back at quarterback

After four straight home games to open 2023, Arizona State visits the California Golden Bears with Trenton Bourguet at quarterback.

1 day ago

Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports...

Jesse Morrison

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Did Arizona State football get a moral victory over USC?

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, the guys react to ASU's surprisingly good performance against USC.

4 days ago

Arizona State starting quarterback Trenton Bourguet...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State likely back to Trenton Bourguet as starting quarterback vs. Cal

Drew Pyne will be out for at least Arizona State's game against Cal, but Trenton Bourguet was reportedly back at practice on Tuesday.

4 days ago

ASU Head Coach Kenny Dillingham, Fresno State at Arizona State September 18, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/A...

Aaron Schmidt

Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham critiques himself over play-calling vs. USC

Taking over for Beau Baldwin as play-caller this past Saturday, coach Kenny Dillingham implemented an aggressive, yet creative gameplan.

4 days ago

Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports...

Wills Rice

ASU football battling moral victories vs. growth before 1st road test at Cal

ASU is coming off a positive performance against USC before traveling to play Cal, but is battling moral victories vs. growth as a team.

5 days ago

State of the Sun Devils podcast: How does Arizona State football beat Cal?