On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis break down Arizona State football’s first road matchup of the season coming up on Saturday at Cal.

The Sun Devils (1-3, 0-1) go into the matchup with the Golden Bears (2-2, 0-1) on an upward trajectory as they hung around with then-No. 5 USC in Week 4, losing 42-28.

Injuries are again a big storyline for ASU as quarterback Drew Pyne will be out this week. Redshirt junior Trenton Bourguet, who exited the Fresno State loss in Week 3 with what appeared to be a lower leg injury, will most likely get the start for the Sun Devils. In seven games in 2022, he completed 71.4% of his passes with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was six-for-eight with 47 yards and an interception before exiting against the Bulldogs before leaving.

In order to stop Cal, ASU will have to halt the Golden Bears’ terrific rushing attack. They feature a three-headed monster at the tailback position. Jaydn Ott has 308 yards and four touchdowns, Isaiah Ifanese has 236 yards and four touchdowns and Ashton Stredick has 182 yards and two touchdowns.

The Sun Devils and Cal kickoff on Saturday at noon Arizona time on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.