Arizona QB de Laura, RB Wiley questionable against No. 7 Huskies with leg injuries

Sep 30, 2023, 9:32 AM | Updated: 10:59 am

Quarterback Jayden de Laura #7 of the Arizona Wildcats prepares for the game against the UTEP Miners at Arizona Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


The Arizona Wildcats may be shorthanded when they face the No. 7 ranked Washington Huskies on Saturday at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura and running back Michael Wiley are both going to be evaluated in the morning ahead of the showdown with the Huskies.

de Laura injured his lower leg late in the third quarter of last Saturday’s game against Stanford. Noah Fifita is expected to start if de Laura can’t go.

The freshman quarterback played the entire fourth quarter last weekend, going 4-for-4 for 47 yards and leading the Wildcats to the 21-20 win in Stanford, Calif.

The junior de Laura finished 14-for-26 for 157 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score in just three quarters.

Wiley left the game in the first quarter with a leg injury against the Cardinal. Jonah Coleman is projected to start if Wiley can’t go, according to ESPN. Coleman finished with 12 rushes for 75 yards last week.

Wiley, a senior, meanwhile, was limited to just two carries for eight yards. He has 40 carries for 176 yards this season.

The running-back depth was on full display last weekend in the win in Northern California. DJ Williams had 11 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown as well in the win, and could see time if Wiley is ruled out.

