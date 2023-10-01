Close
Cardinals’ Hollywood Brown active vs. 49ers, Keaontay Ingram out

Oct 1, 2023, 12:15 PM | Updated: 12:33 pm

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown is officially active for the team’s Week 4 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Arizona’s No. 1 receiver entered the tilt as questionable with a thumb injury. He was a limited participant during the team’s final two days of practice.

Rookie offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (ankle) and inside linebacker Krys Barnes (finger) are also good to go after entering Sunday as questionable.

Brown is tied with tight end Zach Ertz for the team lead in catches with 14 apiece. He’s second behind only rookie Michael Wilson (161) in receiving yards with 143.

It’s not all good news for the Cardinals, however, with running back Keaontay Ingram officially inactive. Ingram was questionable this week with a neck injury that held him out of practice on Friday.

With Ingram sidelined, the Cardinals will turn to undrafted rookie Emari Demercado and veteran Corey Clement to backup up starter James Conner. Demercado has carried the rock three times for zero yards, while Clement was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

He joins linebacker Josh Woods, cornerback Starling Thomas V, offensive linemen Carter O’Donnell and Ilm Manning, tight Elijah Higgins and defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter as out.

On the 49ers’ side of things, quarterback Brandon Allen, offensive lineman Nick Zakelj, linebacker Jalen Graham, running back Elijah Mitchell, cornerback Anthony Brown, wide receiver Jauan Jennings and defensive lineman Kalia Davis are inactive.

That means dual-threat Deebo Samuel and linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles are good to go for the Week 4 contest.

The Cardinals take on the 49ers at 1:25 p.m. Catch all the action on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

