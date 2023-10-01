Arizona Cardinals rookie receiver Michael Wilson recorded his first touchdown catch of his NFL career and didn’t stop there to give his team a fighting chance in a 35-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

A Stanford product, Wilson first lined up outside to catch a 16-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first half that pulled Arizona (1-3) within 21-10 at Levi’s Stadium.

To begin the second half, he was back at it, capping a 99-yard drive by working out of the slot and catching a slant in between two defenders to bring the Cardinals even closer, 21-16, after the ensuing two-point conversion failed.

That possession was Arizona’s first scoring drive of 99 yards since Dec. 11, 2016, and San Francisco’s first given up since Sept. 15, 2002.

Wilson had seven catches for 76 yards and two scores by the end of the game. Hollywood Brown led the team with seven grabs for 96 yards.

The 49ers (4-0) led 21-3 behind three first-half touchdowns scored by versatile running back Christian McCaffrey before Wilson put the Cardinals on the board with consecutive scores.

McCaffrey, also a Stanford product, doubled up Wilson’s double-TD day with a touchdown run on the next San Francisco possession to put the 49ers ahead 28-16 a minute into the fourth quarter.

The running back tallied 20 carries for 106 yards and added 71 receiving yards on seven catches.

Follow @AZSports

Presented By