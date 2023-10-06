Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

ASU football’s Kenny Dillingham expects sellout vs. Colorado to boost program

Oct 6, 2023, 8:29 AM

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham in his coaching debut, a 24-21 win against Southern Utah on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 in Tempe. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona State football will play in a sold-out Mountain America Stadium for the second straight home game as Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes come to Tempe on Saturday.

The last Sun Devils home game against USC on Sept. 23 also sold out of tickets for the 42-28 Trojans victory.

Saturday’s matchup will be between two programs under new head coaches, and ASU’s Kenny Dillingham believes the environment will be a tool for not only his players but the future of the program.

“Just fired up,” Dillingham told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Friday. “Talking to (associate athletic director for media relations) Doug Tammaro this morning, he said it could be the first time in the last 15 years there’s been back-to-back sellouts. Just people don’t understand the value that adds to our players, the juice it brings not just for this year but for future years when we have a bunch of recruits here.”

RELATED STORIES

ASU had three straight sellouts in 2007.

The Sun Devil Hall of Fame will also induct six new members at halftime of Saturday’s game, including football standout Shaun McDonald.

McDonald played at Shadow Mountain High School before becoming a two-time 1,000-yard receiver at ASU. He reached the NFL, and Dillingham looks forward to showing recruits a local player who made it from ASU.

“They get to see a sellout crowd and they get to see Shaun McDonald, another local legend here, go into the ASU Hall of Fame which is going to be a pretty cool weekend,” Dillingham said.

Dillingham and Sanders are both attempting to build culture within their new programs, and the ASU head coach said no two circumstances are the same even if some general philosophies overlap.

He complimented Sanders’ start to the year after Colorado finished 1-11 in 2022.

ASU is coming off consecutive competitive losses to USC and Cal, while CU started 3-0 before falling to Oregon and USC.

“It’s a testament to him, being able to bring in an elite quarterback of that nature (Shadeur Sanders) — who happens to be his son, which is even nicer — and combine that with the effort they’re bringing. He’s doing a really nice job,” Dillingham said.

ASU’s defensive backs

On the injury front, Dillingham said nickel back Jordan Clark will be a game-time decision, while Macen Williams is expected to play.

Clark did not participate in ASU’s 24-21 loss at Cal, while Williams exited early.

Arizona State Football

Arizona State football...

Stephen Gugliociello

Prime ticket: ASU sells out game on Saturday against Colorado

The Arizona State game on Saturday against Colorado in Tempe may not be in prime time, but it certainly is a prime ticket.

18 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Making it personal before ASU vs Colorado, The State of the Sun Devils podcast talks Coach Prime

Making it personal before ASU vs Colorado, The State of the Sun Devils podcast talks Coach Prime. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

22 hours ago

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders responds to questions during a news conference after the team's N...

Arizona Sports

Colorado coach Deion Sanders praises Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham

Deion Sanders has much respect for Kenny Dillingham, Coach Prime revealed Tuesday, as the Sun Devils prepare to face the Buffs in Tempe.

3 days ago

Kenny Dillingham...

Stephen Gugliociello

ASU’s Kenny Dillingham talks Colorado, Deion Sanders and the long road ahead

The Sun Devils have a lot of tough games ahead of them, starting this week against Colorado at Mountain America Stadium on Saturday.

4 days ago

(ASU football X screenshot)...

Associated Press

ASU football falls just short in road loss to Cal

California’s defense made a pivotal interception and the Golden Bears beat the Sun Devils 24-21 on Saturday.

6 days ago

ASU Head Coach Kenny Dillingham, Fresno State at Arizona State September 18, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/A...

Jesse Morrison

State of the Sun Devils podcast: How does Arizona State football beat Cal?

On the latest episode, the guys discuss what Arizona State needs to do Saturday to pick up the win in their first road game at Cal.

6 days ago

ASU football’s Kenny Dillingham expects sellout vs. Colorado to boost program