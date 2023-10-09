Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Bengals’ Kwamie Lassiter II gets 1st career catch in homecoming vs. Cardinals

Oct 9, 2023, 6:55 AM

Wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II #18 of the Cincinnati Bengals lines up against the Washington Comm...

Wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II #18 of the Cincinnati Bengals lines up against the Washington Commanders during a preseason game at FedExField on August 26, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II made his visit to State Farm Stadium as an active player, a special homecoming on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Lassiter, an alumnus of Hamilton High School in Chandler, is the son of the late former Cardinal Kwamie Lassiter.

For the younger Lassiter, the game allowed him to experience some of the first big moments in his young NFL career after going undrafted out of the University of Kansas in 2022 and spending all of that year on the Bengals’ practice squad.

RELATED STORIES

Lassiter was activated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game on Saturday by Cincinnati to replace the injured Tee Higgins.

With the game all but wrapped up, a 34-20 Bengals lead at 1:11 to go in the fourth quarter, Cincinnati dialed up a play for Lassiter on 3rd-and-7 and he reeled in a two-yard completion. It was the first catch of Lassiter’s career.

The senior Lassiter played eight years as a safety for the Cardinals, playing in 115 games, starting 71. He made 24 interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and defending 33 passes. He died of a heart attack in 2019 while working out.

The senior Lassiter, like his son, went to the University of Kansas.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Emari Demercado scores a TD...

Tyler Drake

Emari Demercado makes case for extended role in Cardinals’ loss to Bengals

Emari Demercado filled in valiantly for James Conner in the Cardinals' Week 5 loss to the Bengals. Did the rookie's play warrant more snaps?

5 hours ago

Joe Burrow drops back to pass...

Tyler Drake

Bengals’ Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase give Cardinals reality check in Week 5

Joe Burrow woke up and Ja'Marr Chase went wild as the Cincinnati Bengals took it to the Cardinals in Week 5.

18 hours ago

(Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)...

Kellan Olson

Rapid Reactions: Turnovers doom Arizona Cardinals in loss to Bengals

The Cardinals have now dropped two straight games after a 34-20 loss to the Bengals. Arizona Sports' hosts and editors react.

20 hours ago

Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs in a loss to the Bengals. (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)...

Dan Bickley

Arizona Cardinals show signs of regression in loss to Bengals

Fire and desire go a long way in the NFL. But not all the way, as the Arizona Cardinals tailed off in some key areas on Sunday.

20 hours ago

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was the star of the Arizona Cardinals' loss. (Felisa...

Kellan Olson

Ja’Marr Chase torches Cardinals for 3 TDs in Arizona’s loss to Bengals

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase emphasized in his postgame press conference last week that he's always open and he proved it against the Cardinals.

21 hours ago

Jalen Thompson #34 of the Arizona Cardinals intercepts a pass during the second quarter in the game...

Kellan Olson

Arizona Cardinals S Jalen Thompson doesn’t return after hamstring injury

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson did not return to Sunday's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals after injuring his hamstring.

22 hours ago

Bengals’ Kwamie Lassiter II gets 1st career catch in homecoming vs. Cardinals