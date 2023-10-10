Close
Arizona State-Washington matchup airing on FS1

Oct 9, 2023, 5:59 PM

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. walks on the field after a win over Tulsa in an NCAA colle...

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. walks on the field after a win over Tulsa in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona State may be on a bye week but the time of its next date has already been set.

The Pac-12 announced the start times and channels for four of Week 8’s games on Monday. The Sun Devils will travel to Seattle to take on the currently ranked No. 7 Washington for a night game on Oct. 21 at the notoriously loud Husky Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MST and the game will air on FS1.

ASU has battled in close games in the past couple of weeks but can’t seem to get over the hump since it’s opening week ‘W’ versus Southern Utah.

On Saturday, the Sun Devils lost on a late field goal by Colorado, falling 27-24 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe. On Sept. 30, it was a turnover on downs that held up Arizona State’s final drive, watching it fall 24-21 to Cal in Berkeley. A week before that on Sept. 23, they hung tough through three quarters against highly-ranked USC before eventually losing 42-28.

Speaking with reporters on Saturday, head football coach Kenny Dillingham said: “The last two weeks, we’ve played winning football. We’ve won every category but we haven’t won the game. And we really got to look at why and what guys should be on the field when the game is on the line.”

Pac-12 Week 8 schedule

Washington St. at Oregon, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Utah at USC, 5 p.m., FOX

UCLA at Stanford, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Arizona St. at Washington, 7:30 p.m., FS1

All times MST

