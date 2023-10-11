What’s gotten into the Snakes?

The Arizona Diamondbacks are undefeated in the 2023 postseason thus far, with a 4-0 start that includes an NL Wild Card sweep over the Milwaukee Brewers and a 2-0 start over the Los Angeles Dodgers in an NLDS best-of-five series.

The league hasn’t seen this from the D-backs since 2001, the year the team won the World Series.

With just one win over their next three games, the D-backs will reach the NLCS for the first time since 2007, where they’ll take on either the Atlanta Braves or the Philadelphia Phillies.

The bats have been hot and pitching has been dominant. Given its underdog status, the team acknowledges that the job is not finished.

“We take it personal when we watch some of the comments on television or read some of the things where everybody wanted to be re-seeded. … Re-seed this thing so the Braves can pick on the lowly Diamondbacks,” manager Torey Lovullo told reporters on Monday. “I think this team takes that very personally, and hopefully people are recognizing that you can’t just walk all over us.”

Let’s take a look at the best plays from the team’s best postseason run in 16 years.

Corbin Carroll/Ketel Marte back-to-back homers – NLWC Game 1

Down 3-0 in the third inning and facing one of the best pitchers in the game, lefties Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte smashed back-to-back home runs off Corbin Burnes to tie the game.

It was certainly a shift in momentum. The D-backs tacked on three more runs to win 6-3.

Ketel Marte (1) 🍁 Opponent: Milwaukee Brewers

Pitcher: Corbin Burnes

Date: 10/3/23 Exit Velocity: 108.2mph

Distance: 377ft

Launch Angle: 20° pic.twitter.com/mNCVPfAn82 — Dbacks Home Runs (@ARI_Homers) October 4, 2023

Evan Longoria’s spectacular double play – NLWC Game 1

Up 4-3 in the fifth inning, the Diamondbacks found themselves in a bit of a pickle.

The Brewers had the bases loaded with one out and Tyrone Taylor, who hit a moonshot homer in the second inning, was up to bat. A base hit would have scored two runs and given the Brewers the lead.

A sinker from reliever Ryan Thompson jumped off Taylor’s bat directly into the diving Longoria’s glove, allowing him to double up Willy Adames at second base.

The play proved to be pivotal, allowing the Diamondbacks to jump out to a 1-0 series lead.

Marte comes through again – NLWC Game 2

Marte continued his torment over the Brewers with his two-run single in the sixth inning in Game 2.

The play gave the D-backs a 3-2 lead, and they’d tack on two more runs to ultimately sweep the Brewers and advance to the NLDS.

Marte only recorded two hits in the wild card series, but both hits drastically affected the team and the series outcome.

The D-backs mash off Kershaw – NLDS Game 1

Dodger Stadium WiFi may be slow, it's good thing our offense starts fast! pic.twitter.com/m9CfLwNpdy — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 8, 2023

One would expect future hall of famer Clayton Kershaw to reign of terror on the Diamondbacks to cotinue, right?

In Game 1 of the NLDS, that was certainly not the case.

The Diamondbacks knocked the Dodgers ace out of the game after recording just one out, tacking on six runs and jumping out front to a 6-0 lead in the first inning.

The D-backs continued their hitting parade and won the game, 11-2.

Gallen’s pivotal strikeout – NLDS Game 2

Striking first once again in the first inning, the Diamondbacks were holding onto a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.

With runners on first and third with Freddie Freeman at the plate, starter Zac Gallen stunned Freeman with an 83 mph knuckle curve right down the middle, ending the inning.

Gallen was pumped. Screaming and flexing as he was walking towards the dugout. It proved to be an essential part of the team’s Game 2 victory.

Zac Gallen gets out of the jam and he's FIRED UP pic.twitter.com/cKPK99NEza — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 10, 2023

The Diamondbacks head back home to Chase Field for Game 3, the first time they will play at home this postseason.

Arizona has etched in Brandon Pfaadt as its Game 3 starter, rivaling the Dodgers’ Lance Lynn, who’ll look to keep their season alive on Wednesday.