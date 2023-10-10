Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo was named to the 10-member preseason Pac-12 first team for men’s basketball, the conference announced Tuesday.

Fellow Wildcats Kylan Boswell and Caleb Love were listed on the second team consisting of five players, while wing Pelle Larsson was an honorable mention who earned five or more votes from Pac-12 media members.

Colorado (Tristan da Silva and KJ Simpson) and USC (Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis) each placed two players on the Pac-12 first team for the preseason. USC’s Kobe Johnson also made second-team.

For the Wildcats, Ballo averaged 14.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game last season, shooting 65% from the field.

Boswell played a reserve role, averaging 4.6 points and 1.6 assists in 15.2 minutes last year as a true freshman. He is expected to take a leap after playing a significant role with USA Basketball’s Under-19 squad this offseason.

Boswell will be joined in the backcourt by impact transfers in Love, a North Carolina transfer, and Jaden Bradley, who last year played for Alabama.

Love averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists last year for the Tar Heels.

Preseason Pac-12 men’s basketball team

FIRST TEAM

Name Yr. Pos. School Oumar Ballo* R-Sr. C Arizona Adem Bona* So. F/C UCLA Keion Brooks Jr.* Gr. F Washington Branden Carlson* Gr. C Utah Isaiah Collier Fr. G USC N’Faly Dante* Sr. C Oregon Tristan da Silva* Sr. F Colorado Boogie Ellis* 5th G USC Spencer Jones* 5th F Stanford KJ Simpson* Jr. G Colorado

SECOND TEAM

Name Yr. Pos. School Fardaws Aimaq 6th F California Kylan Boswell So. G Arizona Kobe Johnson* Jr. G USC Caleb Love Sr. G Arizona Jordan Pope* So. G Oregon State

HONORABLE MENTION (received votes from five-or-more members of the media): Kwame Evans Jr. (Fr., ORE), Pelle Larsson* (Sr., ARIZ), Aday Mara (Fr., UCLA), Cody Williams (Fr., COLO).

Follow @AZSports