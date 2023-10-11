The Arizona Wildcats were selected by Pac-12 media members to win the 2023-24 conference in men’s basketball and garnered 18 of the 26 first-place votes this preseason.

The conference revealed the rankings ahead of media day on Wednesday.

Arizona earned 303 total points, ahead of USC (264) and UCLA (249), which each garnered four first-place votes each.

Oregon (228) and Colorado (210) rounded out the top-five.

The Arizona State Sun Devils, despite massive roster turnover, came in sixth in the poll with 148 points. The Sun Devils hit the transfer portal to reshape the roster around returnees Frankie Collins and Jamiya Neal, who will join head coach Bobby Hurley in Las Vegas for media day.

Arizona will be led by returning center Oumar Ballo, a preseason Pac-12 First Team selection by media members, as well as preseason second team conference selections in guard Kylan Boswell and transfer Caleb Love.

It’s the first time in six seasons that the Wildcats were picked to win the Pac-12. UCLA has been the favorite to win the past three years, while Oregon was the pick the two years prior.

Here’s a look at the full poll.

2023-24 Pac-12 preseason media poll – Men’s basketball

Team (First Place Votes) Points 1. ARIZONA (18) 303 2. USC (4) 264 3. UCLA (4) 249 4. OREGON 228 5. COLORADO 210 6. ARIZONA STATE 148 7. UTAH 139 8. STANFORD 131 9. WASHINGTON 108 10. WASHINGTON STATE 94 11. CALIFORNIA 67 12. OREGON STATE 42

Follow @AZSports