Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Arizona begins as Pac-12 men’s basketball favorite in 2023-24 preseason media poll

Oct 11, 2023, 7:36 AM

Kylan Boswell...

Kylan Boswell #4 of the Arizona Wildcats poses after cutting a piece of a net down after the team's 61-59 victory over the UCLA Bruins to win the championship game of the Pac-12 basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 11, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Wildcats were selected by Pac-12 media members to win the 2023-24 conference in men’s basketball and garnered 18 of the 26 first-place votes this preseason.

The conference revealed the rankings ahead of media day on Wednesday.

Arizona earned 303 total points, ahead of USC (264) and UCLA (249), which each garnered four first-place votes each.

Oregon (228) and Colorado (210) rounded out the top-five.

The Arizona State Sun Devils, despite massive roster turnover, came in sixth in the poll with 148 points. The Sun Devils hit the transfer portal to reshape the roster around returnees Frankie Collins and Jamiya Neal, who will join head coach Bobby Hurley in Las Vegas for media day.

RELATED STORIES

Arizona will be led by returning center Oumar Ballo, a preseason Pac-12 First Team selection by media members, as well as preseason second team conference selections in guard Kylan Boswell and transfer Caleb Love.

It’s the first time in six seasons that the Wildcats were picked to win the Pac-12. UCLA has been the favorite to win the past three years, while Oregon was the pick the two years prior.

Here’s a look at the full poll.

2023-24 Pac-12 preseason media poll – Men’s basketball

Team (First Place Votes) Points
1. ARIZONA (18) 303
2. USC (4) 264
3. UCLA (4) 249
4. OREGON 228
5. COLORADO 210
6. ARIZONA STATE 148
7. UTAH 139
8. STANFORD 131
9. WASHINGTON 108
10. WASHINGTON STATE 94
11. CALIFORNIA 67
12. OREGON STATE 42

Arizona Basketball

Arizona center Oumar Ballo...

Arizona Sports

3 Wildcats make 2023-24 preseason Pac-12 men’s basketball teams

Oumar Ballo, Caleb Love and Kylan Boswell made the preseason Pac-12 men's basketball teams for the 2023-24 season.

23 hours ago

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd calls out to players during the second half of the team's NCAA college ba...

Arizona Sports

Arizona basketball adds Phoenix-based big Emmanuel Stephen to 2024 class

The University of Arizona and men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd have added Emmanuel Stephen to the 2024 recruiting class.

8 days ago

Azuolas Tubelis #10 and Kylan Boswell #4 of the Arizona Wildcats and Luther Muhammad #1 of the Ariz...

Stephen Gugliociello

Pac-12 plots points for Arizona, ASU men’s basketball schedule

The schedule for the 2023-24 Pac-12 men's basketball conference season was announced on Thursday, but no firm dates are set yet. 

27 days ago

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips...

Associated Press

ACC moves forward to add Stanford, Cal and SMU

The Atlantic Coast Conference has cleared the way for Stanford, California and SMU to join the league next year, per the AP.

1 month ago

ACC logo...

Associated Press

UNC pushes back on ACC possibly adding Pac-12’s Stanford, Cal

ACC presidents and chancellors are scheduled to meet Friday morning to again consider adding Stanford, Cal and SMU.

1 month ago

United States center Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jordan's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson...

Associated Press

FIBA World Cup: USA Basketball powers past Jordan team led by former Wildcat Hollis-Jefferson

Another game, another blowout for the U.S. at the Basketball World Cup. And now the competition figures to get considerably tougher.

1 month ago

Arizona begins as Pac-12 men’s basketball favorite in 2023-24 preseason media poll