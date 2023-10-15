Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita is showing that his Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award for his game against USC last week was no fluke.

The redshirt freshman was 18-for-23 for 205 yards against No. 19 Washington State in the first half Saturday in Pullman, as the Wildcats lead the Cougars 20-6 at the midway point.

Rayshon “Speedy” Luke broke a 40-yard run up the middle for score and Jonah Coleman has six carries for 14 yards and a touchdown to propel Arizona’s scoring.

They don't call him SPEEDY for nothing 🏃👀 @_doughboyspeedy WITH A 40 YARD TD, Cats up 17 – 6. 📺: Pac-12 Network pic.twitter.com/rS2a3Qv1Sg — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) October 14, 2023

Fifita found seven different receivers in the first half, including Tetairoa McMillan for four catches for 39 yards and Coleman for four catches for 98 yards.

The signal caller finished 25-35 for 303 yards, five touchdowns and an interception in the loss on Oct. 7 on the road to then-No. 9 USC. For his performance, Fifita was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward was effective with the ball in his hand, going 14-for-15 for 127 yards, but the running game was failing the Cougars. On 14 carries in the first half, they racked up minus-2 yards total.

Taylor Upshaw had two tackles, including one for a loss, and a sack for the Wildcats in the first half to pace the defense.

The Wildcats will take the second half kickoff.