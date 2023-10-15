Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA FOOTBALL

QB Fifita leads Arizona to big lead over Washington State at half in Pullman

Oct 14, 2023, 5:42 PM | Updated: 6:13 pm

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita (11) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA ...

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita (11) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita is showing that his Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award for his game against USC last week was no fluke.

The redshirt freshman was 18-for-23 for 205 yards against No. 19 Washington State in the first half Saturday in Pullman, as the Wildcats lead the Cougars 20-6 at the midway point.

Rayshon “Speedy” Luke broke a 40-yard run up the middle for score and Jonah Coleman has six carries for 14 yards and a touchdown to propel Arizona’s scoring.

Fifita found seven different receivers in the first half, including Tetairoa McMillan for four catches for 39 yards and Coleman for four catches for 98 yards.

RELATED STORIES

The signal caller finished 25-35 for 303 yards, five touchdowns and an interception in the loss on Oct. 7 on the road to then-No. 9 USC. For his performance, Fifita was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward was effective with the ball in his hand, going 14-for-15 for 127 yards, but the running game was failing the Cougars. On 14 carries in the first half, they racked up minus-2 yards total.

Taylor Upshaw had two tackles, including one for a loss, and a sack for the Wildcats in the first half to pace the defense.

The Wildcats will take the second half kickoff.

Arizona Football

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies during the second half of the NCAAF game...

Associated Press

Washington asks courts to dismiss Washington State, Oregon State lawsuit against Pac-12

The University of Washington asked a court on Monday to dismiss the lawsuit brought against the Pac-12 by Oregon State and Washington State.

5 days ago

fifita UA...

Arizona Sports

Arizona QB Noah Fifita garners Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor

Arizona QB Noah Fifita was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week on Monday after throwing for 303 yards and five touchdowns against No. 9 USC.

5 days ago

Head coach Jedd Fisch of the Arizona Wildcats reacts after a touchdown call during the second quart...

Stephen Gugliociello

Five-star recruit DE Elijah Rushing decommits from Arizona Class of 2024

Arizona is losing one of its biggest recruits ever as five-star recruit Elijah Rushing announced he was decommitting from the program.

6 days ago

Head coach Jedd Fisch of the Arizona Wildcats reacts after a touchdown call during the second quart...

Associated Press

Arizona Wildcats fall short in triple overtime on the road against No. 9 USC

The Arizona Wildcats took undefeated No. 9 USC to triple overtime in Los Angeles on Saturday, but fell short, losing 43-41.

7 days ago

Noah Fifita #11 of the Arizona Wildcats calls out a play during the first quarter against the USC T...

Stephen Gugliociello

Fifita, Arizona lead USC in shootout at halftime

Fifita and Arizona took a 17-14 lead against No. 9 USC into halftime at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum after the freshman threw two TDs.

7 days ago

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies throws a pass during the second half of ...

Associated Press

Penix picks apart Arizona’s defense in Washington’s victory in Tucson

Michael Penix Jr. threw for 363 yards and No. 7 Washington picked apart Arizona in a 31-24 victory Saturday night.

14 days ago

QB Fifita leads Arizona to big lead over Washington State at half in Pullman